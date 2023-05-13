From electric and amplified Chicago-style blues, to guitar and harmonica of Delta blues, and everything else, piano bluesman Gary Erwin, also known as Shrimp City Slim, is a purveyor of all styles.

For 22 years now, Erwin has taken Lakelands blues fans and thousands of visitors to Greenwood on incredible blues cruises, as part of one of the hottest sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society competitions in the Southeast, the South Carolina Festival of Discovery.

