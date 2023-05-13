From electric and amplified Chicago-style blues, to guitar and harmonica of Delta blues, and everything else, piano bluesman Gary Erwin, also known as Shrimp City Slim, is a purveyor of all styles.
For 22 years now, Erwin has taken Lakelands blues fans and thousands of visitors to Greenwood on incredible blues cruises, as part of one of the hottest sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society competitions in the Southeast, the South Carolina Festival of Discovery.
Get ready.
Erwin has done it again for the next South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise, hitting the streets of Uptown on July 6-8.
There’s a style of blues for every musical taste in this large-scale, three-day music festival with no gate fee and shows that are open to the community. Erwin uses intimate venues all over Uptown, for up close and personal blues experiences.
Nearly two dozen performers will put on more than free 40 shows during the weekend. The festival’s main stage will be rocking, along with a dozen other spaces in Uptown to enjoy tunes. Some musical artists are returning to the Blues Cruise and others will be making their debuts.
Newcomers to the Blues Cruise include Decatur, Ga.-based Veronika Jackson.
Jackson grew up the youngest of seven children in her family, from St. Petersburg, Florida.
“I was about 20 when I got into music,” Jackson said. “I was hanging out with folkies.”
A chance encounter with a female folk artist, Amaree Schramm, whose stage name is Blaise Amaree, on St. Pete Beach started Jackson on a the trajectory she is still navigating today as an acoustic folk blues songstress.
“She found out I could sing and she let me try singing a Stevie Wonder song,” Jackson recalls. “Some parts of it were a little too high for me, but I never forgot that. She told me, ‘Go get yourself an acoustic guitar with nylon strings and I will help you learn to play it.’”
For some 20 years now, Jackson has played a six-string Canadian-made Seagull acoustic guitar, and, as she puts it, found her own “flavor and grassroots” spin on original songs and covers of Hank Williams Sr.’s “Mind Your Own Business” or Elizabeth Cotten’s “Freight Train.”
Jackson has played the Florida Folk Festival, MerleFest and the King Biscuit Blues Festival among others, including Cognac Blues Passion in France.
“I’ve always gravitated toward women vocalists and songs that tell a story and have a message,” Jackson said, noting her style of finger-picking is very much a part of Piedmont blues, but Jackson says her syncopated rhythms often surprise people.
“I didn’t get the blues,” Jackson said. “It’s just what comes out of me.”
From Keb’Mo’ to Joan Baez, Odetta and Nina Simone, Jackson said she is drawn to performers who “draw you in.”
“I’m not a guitarist who does all these riffs,” Jackson said. “But, my guitar is real good and seasoned, too. Storytelling is just a thing for me, whether it’s talking about the rag man who bought old clothes where I used to live or the song about the man who sells jewelry on the corner of the street.”
From days working in a factory that made foam cups to a decade in a cafeteria and a job in food-service at a children’s hospital, Jackson said her life and journey as a mother have taken twists and turns.
“I didn’t pursue music full-time until age 55,” Jackson said. “I also work as a crossing guard at an elementary school. I enjoy saying ‘Good morning’ to people.”