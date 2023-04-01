Gary Erwin, Greenwood’s longtime Blues Cruise director, also known as blues artist Shrimp City Slim, is ready to bring tunes.

Erwin/Slim, a Chicago blues-style piano artist has three solo gigs in Greenwood over Easter weekend. He will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Flynn’s on Maxwell and has two shows next Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aroma’s Uptown and 7 to 10 p.m. at Good Times Brewing.

