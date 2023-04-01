Blues singer/guitarist Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges, raised in Texas and Louisiana, is signed to United Kingdom company Armadillo Records. With a mix of rhythm and blues and gospel-infused tunes, Bridges is among new artists Gary Erwin is inviting for the 22nd Annual Blues Cruise, part of South Carolina Festival of Discovery in Uptown Greenwood, July 6-8.
Gary Erwin, Greenwood’s longtime Blues Cruise director, also known as blues artist Shrimp City Slim, is ready to bring tunes.
Erwin/Slim, a Chicago blues-style piano artist has three solo gigs in Greenwood over Easter weekend. He will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Flynn’s on Maxwell and has two shows next Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aroma’s Uptown and 7 to 10 p.m. at Good Times Brewing.
Erwin is a musician, songwriter, promoter and producer, with an eye and ear for all styles of blues.
In his blues career, Erwin has a catalog of 12 albums and a love for live performance.
“I’m still writing tunes, too,” Erwin said. “Anything is possible if you want to do it. ... I’m happier if I’m working a lot. I’ve been in full-time music since 1987. ... I can’t wait to jam on those blues.”
“It works out great this time of year,” Erwin said. “We’re over halfway to the Blues Cruise (during the South Carolina Festival of Discovery July 6-8). These spring shows in Greenwood give me a chance to check out the new venues and work on some behind-the-scenes things. ... New Blues Cruise venues this July, in addition to a lot of our longtime regulars, include Sled Dawg Brewery, and The Museum is going to do one performance midday on Friday of the cruise. Eggs Up Grill is coming in for two shows.”
This marks the 22nd year of championship Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned events and live, free blues performances all over Uptown Greenwood, as part of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise.
“We’ve got a mix of people who’ve been on the Blues Cruise before and some new people,” Erwin said. “With the three new venues as well as our longtime regulars, we have five more slots to fill with music.”
Erwin said the Greenwood Blues Cruise was birthed from a large-scale music festival he did in Charleston.
“But, right now, Greenwood’s Blues Cruise is the largest one that I do,” Erwin said. “To be able to produce a program of music that is interesting and detailed is rewarding. It’s an odyssey. It’s a trip and a joy to put together.”
Blues Cruise artists anticipated to return to Greenwood this July include Patrick Vining and the Trouble Tones of Atlanta, Tiffany Pollack of New Orleans, 61 Ghosts of Maine, Skyla Burrell of Pennsylvania, Gail Storm, Cotton Blue of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
New artists on tap to play are Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges, by way of Louisiana and Texas, who plays blues and has also had some shagging hits and draws Sam Cooke comparisons; Terry “Harmonica” Bean with Mississippi Delta tunes; the Atlanta folk-blues sounds of Veronika Jackson, which draw comparisons to Elizabeth Cotten; “Ramblin’ Don Scott of Minnesota, a Vietnam War veteran awarded the Purple Heart who plays in a duo with his wife; Rogue Johnsen of Virginia, a piano student of Charles Brown from “Merry Christmas Baby” fame; and former Marine and New York group Chris O’Leary Band.