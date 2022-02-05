For Black History Month, The Museum of Greenwood is opening multiple extended exhibits Thursday. Admission is free.
Learn about Brewer School and Brewer Hospital, plus a traveling fiber art exhibition titled, “Sankofa,” organized by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.
Explore histories shared by institutions with the Brewer name locally, schools and a hospital here, located off East Cambridge Avenue, that served Black residents in Greenwood. Exhibits in celebration of Black History Month also include a visually stunning collection of work by African American fiber artists throughout the country.
Marion Smith, The Museum’s exhibits coordinator, has put weeks of work into researching and shaping these extended exhibits. Brewer ones are on view through May 21 and “Sankofa” will be up through March 26.
Upstairs at The Museum: SankofaSee 27 pieces by 23 artists in the 14th installment of this traveling exhibition.
“Each year the exhibit has a theme,” Smith said. “For this, artists were asked to interpret Adinkra symbols of West Africa.”
Works in this current fiber arts installment include Adinkra symbols — a heart and a bird — called Sankofa — denoting learning from the past.
“We found out about this through the South Carolina State Museum, which travels this exhibit,” Smith said. “It’s just absolutely beautiful. The colors draw you in.”
Main level: Brewer School, Brewer Hospital
While the Brewer School connections live on today in Greenwood School District 50’s Brewer Middle School on Emerald Road, the history of the name with education in the community goes back much further. According to school history compiled for the present middle school:
The first school located at the Brewer School site on East Cambridge Avenue was the Hodges Institute, founded by the Baptists and named for the Rev. Nicholas Ware Hodges, a minister in the area who was active in Baptist education. Adjacent to the two-story brick school erected in 1847 for boys, the Baptists built another brick building for a girls’ school, named the Fuller Institute for another Baptist minister, the Rev. Richard Fuller.
After the Civil War, the Methodists purchased the Fuller Institute to use the building for a church. The trustees of the Hodges Institute sold it to the American Missionary Association in 1872, which then opened Brewer Institute (later designated Brewer Normal School) as a school for newly emancipated African Americans. The school began with only one teacher.
“Panels will chronicle the history of Brewer Hospital, established in 1924,” Smith said, noting the original building is still there, housing the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission. “It’s been a little tricky because that hospital didn’t have someone compiling its history from year to year. Instead, everybody was about saving lives.”
Smith said he’s relied heavily on Index-Journal archives for panel information.
“And, I’ve talked with some former Brewer Hospital nurses and conducted interviews,” Smith said. “I’ve also talked with a former student at the Brewer School who is now in her 90s, who formerly taught there, as well as a gentleman who is in his 80s who was a student and taught there.”
Smith said the Brewer exhibits include a video he and staff have compiled of some of these interviews and images.
The idea for an exhibit on the Brewer Hospital began with a suggestion from Self Regional Healthcare’s marketing department.
Smith said Self will soon have a permanent display upstairs at The Museum, featuring vintage medical instruments, in conjunction with the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.
The exhibit includes information on the Brewer School of Nursing. Also, you’ll find reproductions of black-and-white film photos from a 1947 Brewer High School yearbook, as well as early color photographs from Brewer High School’s 1970 yearbook, signaling the school’s last graduating class before school integration.
“That 1970 yearbook is invaluable too in that it has seven pages of pictures showing things like Brewer High School’s original buildings,” Smith said, noting he’s also found pictures of a Brewer Class of 1906.
“From a library, I’ve also included a vintage photo of Brewer students picking cotton in a field behind the school,” Smith said. “The thing that amazes me is there was a school here in Greenwood, for African Americans, dating back to 1872.”
Several original Brewer Institute buildings were razed in 1956, Smith said, noting many dated back to the 1800s and were used by local educational institutions that predated Brewer Institute.
A noted concert violinist and grandson of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Joseph H. Douglass, played a concert at Brewer Normal School in 1928, Smith said.
“That’s just phenomenal,” he said.
The early Brewer Schools and the Brewer Hospital came out of support by the American Missionary Association, Smith said, noting the school was founded for the express purpose of educating newly-freed slaves.
“In its early days, it was a residential school,” Smith said. “What was the men’s dormitory later became the nurses’ dormitory when Brewer Hospital was built.”