Lakelands audiences, get ready for the big reveal.
On Thursday, Greenwood Community Theatre and Greenwood Performing Arts are teaming up to announce what’s ahead for both nonprofit arts organizations in 2023.
Enjoy a family-fun-filled night of stage musical favorites, Broadway tunes, laughs and more.
“It will be a night of favorites from shows like ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Annie Get Your Gun,’ ‘Grease,’ ‘Cabaret’ and more,” said Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT artistic director and youth outreach coordinator. “We will be announcing six shows for 2023, including crowd favorites and shows we’ve wanted to do for years.”
Hewitt and GCT’s technical director John F. Keenan are teaming up to host the evening, which includes performances by John’s wife, Ansley Keenan, plus, Nora Jones, Joey Plyler, Drew Kenyon, Kelly Crittendon, David Sollish, Keith Jameson, Michael Genevie, Clara Adams and Laura Margaret Fennell.
Lisa M. Sanders, GPA executive director, says its a natural fit for GPA and GCT to partner in announcing their 2023 performances.
“We, GPA, have more than half our performances in the theater at 110 Main St.,” Sanders said. “We work closely with the GCT staff. The two organizations have had a great relationship for many years and we support each other in many ways. Having this reveal celebration together, all of our patrons and supporters get exposed to what both organizations are doing. Strong arts, music and culture makes Greenwood a great place to live and work and travel to from out of town.”
Without too many spoiler alerts for this interview, Sanders said GPA will bring in musical acts from across the United States in a diverse schedule for 2023 that will include ballet.
Curtains up at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15. Buy them at the GCT box office, 864-229-5704, and online at tix.com/ticket-sales/gct/6741.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
