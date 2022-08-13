Enjoy selections from musical theater, classical ballet, classical music and more, with the third benefit concert for Greenwood Pathway House, hosted by Kaylin Mahal Smith of Greenwood.

“Sharing God’s Given Talents” is at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.