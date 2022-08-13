Enjoy selections from musical theater, classical ballet, classical music and more, with the third benefit concert for Greenwood Pathway House, hosted by Kaylin Mahal Smith of Greenwood.
“Sharing God’s Given Talents” is at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted on behalf of Greenwood Pathway House, a nonprofit that aids those who are homeless.
Performers include the following:
Laura Margaret Fennell of Greenwood will perform a song from “Oklahoma!” and one by Florence B. Price, a noted African-American female composer.
Greenwood resident Honesty Cunningham, who attends South Carolina Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities, will perform to “The Sleeping Beauty” Op. 66 No. 3 Variation 1 and Tchaikovsky’s Pas De Deux Female Variation, selections this young dancer learned during a summer dance intensive at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.
Aina Brazil will perform on piano. Brazil has played the instrument for almost nine years.
Yuchen Lin from Ware Shoals Middle School will play piano.
Spencer Smith will perform selections by Beethoven and Debussy on piano.
Sophia Han on piano.
Concert organizer Kaylin Smith will be a sophomore at Yale College this fall, majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology in a pre-med track. She attended Greenwood High School and graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in 2021.
Kaylin encourages other young people to use their talents to help others through her advocacy project, “Sharing God’s Given Talents.”