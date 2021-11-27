GCT presents 'Elf the Musical', based on hit film

What: Greenwood Community Theatre is bringing to the stage its long-awaited holiday production, "Elf the Musical," Dec. 3-12.

This show was originally slated for the 2020 season, but the pandemic pause for performance theaters put it on hold that year.

Some performances for "Elf the Musical" are already sold out! Limited tickets remain for the rest of the show's run.

For tickets: Call the GCT box office at 864-229-5704. It's open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Also visit: greenwoodcommunitytheatre.com to check on ticket availability.

Show sponsor: Eustace Accountancy Group.

Ticket prices:

Adult $22.

Senior/Military $18.

Student $15.

Group (10 or more people) $15.

General admission seating.