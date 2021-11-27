Aspiring Greenwood actress Mary Bright says Christmas is a personal favorite time of year.
When the 60-year-old grandmother was cast in Greenwood Community Theatre’s upcoming holiday production, “Elf the Musical,” Bright says she was “just tickled.”
Bright was cast for not one, but three, speaking parts: Mrs. Claus, a mother with a child at a department store and a person with The Salvation Army.
“Three roles and you want me to dance, too?” Bright said of her somewhat incredulous reaction when casting was announced.
“It’s fun,” Bright said. “I’ve been helping put up posters around town for the play. I’ve done stuff for GCT before. My granddaughter, Jasmine Gary, has been involved with community theater here since she was little, but this is my first time on stage. It’s uplifting for me and fulfilling.”
Bright auditioned for GCT’s “Elf the Musical” in August, having auditioned for another Christmas show years before, but that time, she wasn’t cast.
“With it being my second time auditioning this go round, I asked my granddaughter for pointers,” Bright said. “She never once said, ‘Gama, don’t show up first.’ I sign in and nobody is signed up before me, so guess who has to sing first? Me. And, then, we had to learn dance steps.”
Adrenaline kicked in and Bright said she got into and through the audition.
“This show is just so happy and this is the best time of the year to be happy,” Bright said, matter-of-factly. “Christmas is all about spending time with family. This show brings that out, and how people change. It’s about how powerful believing in something can be.”
Bright describes herself as “bashful” about singing, but she said she loves it and that this community theater experience is bringing her out of her shell.
“I’ve got about 12 people, family and friends, coming to see me in the show from Florida,” Bright said. “I’ve also told people at church.
“I’ve seen my granddaughter grow and learn from theater and these days, we need something like this,” Bright said. “Keep theater going. It’s so important to be actively engaged in something creative and fun. It’s important for this small town’s theater to come alive again. COVID-19 changed a lot.”
Ryan S. Hewitt, 30, GCT artistic director and youth outreach coordinator, plays the lead role of Buddy the misfit elf.
“The story is so endearing because Buddy the Elf is played by a 30-year-old man who legitimately feels the same way a 5-year-old does,” Hewitt said.
“It’s very difficult to play that as actor, to sustain that energy. It’s so sincere how much Buddy loves Christmas. He is fully in it, the whole time. This show is just pure joy.
“We’ve not seen tickets go this fast for a show in a long, long time,” Hewitt said. “I saw ‘Elf’ the movie for the first time during a trip to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade when I was probably 10 or 11. I loved it. Now, my wife and I watch it every year when we are putting up our Christmas tree.”
Buddy finds out he’s not exactly who he thinks he is. Buddy ends up in New York City looking for his birth father, played by David Sollish, chairperson of the Anderson University department of theater and dance/associate professor of theater.
This GCT show’s guest director, Drew Kenyon, is a middle and high school drama teacher at Spartanburg’s High Point Academy, a public charter school. He’s been in a couple previous GCT productions and directed GCT’s “My Son Pinocchio JR.”
“The originality of ‘Elf’ is what makes it appealing to people,” Kenyon, 26, said. “The comedy stands on its own. I don’t love ‘Elf’ the movie, but I love ‘Elf the Musical.’ It focuses on family and what Christmas is about. ... The whole scene where Buddy eats the spaghetti with the syrup on it, I’m making Ryan (Hewitt) eat spaghetti and syrup — on stage — every night.”
Tickets for several performances of this production are already sold out. Visit: greenwoodcommunitytheatre.com for remaining ticket availability.