For Greenwood music teacher and musician Ashby Stokes, Christmas music takes center stage this time of year.
As a way to give back, Stokes invites local musicians to join him in an annual Christmas concert, where a portion of the proceeds support Greenwood Community Theatre.
The 2022 Ashby and Friends Christmas Concert is at GCT for two nights only, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Performing along with Stokes will be The Jake Bartley Band, Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen and more.
“It’s good to be back with this concert,” Stokes said, noting he’s looking forward to welcoming audiences to it again, after earlier years of the continuing coronavirus pandemic paused this benefit.
“I will play a few of my favorite instrumental Christmas songs to start with, and, I hope to have some of my current music students at Cambridge Academy join me for the opening. And then, Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen and The Jake Bartley Band.
“Harmonies from Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen are just fantastic,” Stokes said. “This Christmas concert is a part of my Christmas and I’m excited to have it back.”
Some music, Stokes said, is rooted in classical, traditional arrangements of carols sung during the Christmas season whereas other tunes are part of popular music’s holiday standards.
The day of this Index-Journal phone interview, Stokes had Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack to Charles Schulz’s iconic Peanuts special, “ A Charlie Brown Christmas,” playing on his car stereo.
“I’ve got my own unique arrangement of ‘The First Nowell (Noel)’ and I love ‘Carol of the Bells’, too,” Stokes said. “And, you cannot get much better than Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’.”
Stokes said all members of “a Christmas band” Greenwood audiences know as the Colly Birds should be present for the concert. The Colly Birds are Stokes, Jake Bartley, Keller Ridgeway and Will Thompson.
When asked if the Colly Birds would consider releasing a second Christmas album at some point, Bartley said he “wouldn’t rule out” that suggestion.
“My wife loves that Christmas CD we did, especially a little cameo at the end of one song, a speaking part, by our son, Ben,” Bartley said.
Bartley said traditional Christmas carols are nostalgic for him, especially “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” which, he says, as a child, he thought was penned for his great-uncle Harold.
“He would often spend Christmas Eve and Christmas morning at our house and I always associated his name with that song as a child,” Bartley said.
Keller Ridgeway, on guitar and vocals, with Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen, said he, drummer/vocalist Will Thompson and bassist Nic Massey have played music together in various configurations for more than 10 years. However, the Southern Gentlemen as a band are relatively new.
“We knew Ryan Pitts could sing and we would bring him up on stage,” Ridgeway said. “We decided to get him in front of an audience and we worked up some tunes to let him shine.”
That was nearly three years ago, Ridgeway said. Since then, the Southern Gentlemen have added Greenville-based Mike Bagwell on pedal steel guitar.
“We really embrace the roots of honky-tonk and country music,” Ridgeway said. “Country is our thing, so for this concert, expect from us some country-fied Christmas.
“I hope the community fills up seats and raises lots of money for GCT, through this concert, both nights. It’s a great thing, for a great cause. The Southern Gentlemen are excited to be playing this concert for the first time. It’s a treat to play a room like that. GCT is known for plays but it sounds great in there.”
This Christmas concert is something of a Greenwood holiday tradition now, with well more than a decade of performances, Stokes said.
Growing up, Stokes acted in Greenwood Community Theatre performances. Stokes began playing guitar at age 11 and went on to write and record music in New York City and teach, before returning to Greenwood and continuing with his music and teaching interests.