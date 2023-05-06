Earth into Art, a one-day pottery sale, is a collaborative effort, showcasing art by hand from Greenwood Area Studio Potters and the Arts Center of Greenwood. Now in its third year, the next installment is May 13.
”I prefer hand-building over throwing (pottery), although sometimes I throw components to add to hand-built pieces,” wrote Earth into Art participating potter Kristen Applegate, to the Index-Journal via email. “I’m currently focusing on hand-built platters that function as frames for artificial intelligence (AI) portraits and collages.”
Applegate is a Lander University assistant professor of art.
”I started working in clay in 1994 as a student at Iowa State University,” Applegate added. “I continued throughout my graduate work and had a solo exhibition for my PhD defense that connected my work to what I was exploring in education.
”I continued making work on my own until 2005, at which time my family moved to Phoenix and eventually out of the country, to pursue international teaching,” Applegate wrote. “During those years, I did not have studio facilities.”
Returning to the U.S., Applegate accepted the position at Lander in 2021. Applegate said she was thrilled to have her own space at the Arts Center.
”Since then, I have been pretty much creating non-functional items. In the last year, I’ve been exploring the use of AI imagery as surface decoration, and I’m excited to see where that will take me.”
Hallie Smith, 22, from Greenville, said her art journey started in second grade. Smith credits supportive art teachers, who still follow her progress today, for her successes as an emerging artist.
Now, Smith is known for being “a colorful person with bright pots.”
”I pursue art because it keeps me sane,” Smith wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “Wouldn’t you love to make money doing something you love? I have a studio at Main and Maxwell in Greenwood that I currently work out of, but when I am home in Greenville, I have a studio, a shed, in my parents’ backyard.”
GASP and the Arts Center of Greenwood have scheduled this pottery sale in time for Mother’s Day weekend. It promotes modern clay art produced in the South Carolina Heritage Corridor.
The federally designated national heritage area that makes up the corridor spans 17 South Carolina counties, stretching from the Appalachian mountains to Charleston.
Established in 1996, the corridor includes Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield, Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
Pottery is part of this South Carolina corridor’s history, well before the 1800s. Creating from clay in the Palmetto State dates to Catawba Indians, enslaved people of African descent and farmers and the highly-prized watertight stoneware known as Edgefield pottery.
Featuring works by 20 potters, visitors can purchase art made by hand at Earth into Art and experience a live wheel-throwing demonstration, tour open studios and more.
Returning this year to be a part of the sale are youth potters from the STARZ24 Teen Center of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, with support of GASP members and the Arts Center of Greenwood. Participating youth have the chance to win a scholarship to attend one of the summer clay camps hosted by the Arts Center.