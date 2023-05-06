Earth into Art, a one-day pottery sale, is a collaborative effort, showcasing art by hand from Greenwood Area Studio Potters and the Arts Center of Greenwood. Now in its third year, the next installment is May 13.

”I prefer hand-building over throwing (pottery), although sometimes I throw components to add to hand-built pieces,” wrote Earth into Art participating potter Kristen Applegate, to the Index-Journal via email. “I’m currently focusing on hand-built platters that function as frames for artificial intelligence (AI) portraits and collages.”

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.