Artist Hannah Poe enjoys the challenge of making art from modest materials

Art by Greenwood-based artist Hannah Poe is the latest to be showcased by Greenwood Artist Guild at Howard’s on Main. Meet the artist and see the works during a free community reception, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 330 Main St. in Greenwood.

Greenwood artist Hannah Poe is self-described as “experimental by nature.”

“I love making things,” said the Durham, North Carolina native, who has been in Greenwood for more than 50 years, along with artist husband Bob Poe.