Art by Greenwood-based artist Hannah Poe is the latest to be showcased by Greenwood Artist Guild at Howard’s on Main. Meet the artist and see the works during a free community reception, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 330 Main St. in Greenwood.
Greenwood artist Hannah Poe is self-described as “experimental by nature.”
“I love making things,” said the Durham, North Carolina native, who has been in Greenwood for more than 50 years, along with artist husband Bob Poe.
Hannah’s work is on display at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood. Meet the artist and see the works from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, during a free reception. This solo show is the latest installment from the Greenwood Artist Guild.
“I tend to prefer warm, harmonious colors and recurring themes include figures and architecture,” Hannah said, noting she often makes functional or purely decorative art from modest materials and isn’t intimidated by a challenge.
She is a graduate of University of North Carolina Greensboro, with a bachelor of fine art. Hannah has taught preschool, worked as a graphic artist, taught art in public schools and worked as an adjunct professor at Lander University. Locally, Hannah is known for her ceramics through the collaborative studio pARTners in Clay she shares with four other artists.
“My favorite work is usually the last piece that I finally got right,” Hannah said.