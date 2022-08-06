WATERLOO
Richard Iannucchi is fond of “Putt-putt.”
It’s not mini-golf, but rather his original 1925 Dodge Coupe that has received that nickname. “Putt-putt” is the sound the antique car makes when Iannucchi’s driving it.
And, yes, the horn makes the “ahooga” sound when honked.
Iannucchi, 76, retired to Waterloo and Lake Greenwood from Connecticut, with his second wife, Kathleen Heffern, several years ago.
Iannucchi is a member of the Emerald City Chapter of the Antique Car Club of America, and active in the local Rock ‘n’ Roll Cruisers Car Club.
Iannucchi has a workshop and garages where he can work on his collectible automobiles — the antique Dodge, a 1928 Packard, a 1931 Chevrolet Coupe, a 1956 Oldsmobile, which he restored with his son, Joe, a 1961 Mercedes and a 1989 Mercedes, whose first owner was baseball player Pete Rose.
In addition to collectible cars, Iannucchi has an extensive military memorabilia collection, with uniforms and more dating from World War II to his time with the Seabees.
“It started more than 20 years ago when a former neighbor of mine, who served in World War II, passed away,” Iannucchi said.
Iannucchi’s car hobby started before he began collecting military memorabilia.
“When I got back home from my second tour in Vietnam in 1970, at age 23, I was a little confused, like a lot of other Vietnam veterans,” Iannucchi said.
For a time, deferment had allowed Iannucchi to stay in school and avoid the draft during the Vietnam War. When deferment ended, he was drafted by the Army at age 21.
“I happened to see an advertisement: ‘Construction people needed for the United States Navy Seabees’,” Iannucchi recalled. “I had just got out of an apprenticeship as a brick mason, so I went over and talked to the people. They didn’t tell me I would be deployed to Vietnam. I did two tours with the Seabees.”
In all, Iannucchi served 32 years in the United States Navy, with the Seabees, part of the Navy that builds things such as roads, bridges and medical facilities.
When his active duty ended in 1970, Iannucchi reenlisted in 1978 and served until 2004.
“I happened to find a 1939 Buick, after my second tour in Vietnam,” Iannucchi said. “My father was a mechanic and I restored the car. I just got into cars. I worked in construction and I have driven trucks my whole life.”
In April 2022, Iannucchi took his 1925 Dodge to an Antique Car Club of America show in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it won an award for historic preservation.
Iannucchi said simplicity of vintage vehicles is a draw.
“I open up the hood on that Dodge and there’s 10 or 12 wires,” Iannucchi said. “There’s really not a lot that can go wrong. I open up the hood on my Chevy Silverado and I close it right away.”
In South Carolina, Iannucchi said it has proved more difficult for him to find restorers for paint, chrome and interiors.
“The Dodge Coupe doesn’t have a fuel pump,” Iannucchi said. “It runs off of a vacuum system. Everything is original on this car and it works that way, including the motor meter that is your temperature gauge. When you step on the brake, the tail light lights up and says, ‘STOP.’
“Somehow, people at Keeneland Concours d’Elegance heard about this car and its preservation award,” Iannucchi said. “They extended an invitation for me to bring it out to Lexington, Kentucky (the third week of July 2022).
At Lexington’s Keeneland race course, this high-end car show highlights maintenance and restoration of antique cars through modern-day supercars and it benefits Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
“This show is the best of the best,” Iannucchi said. “We parked right across from a 1931 Duesenberg, that was probably worth a million and a half dollars. For them to invite an original car like mine is highly unusual.
“It’s 97 years old,” Iannucchi said. “There’s chips in the paint, but for 97 years old, it still works.”
Heffern said the 1925 Dodge Coupe “runs like a top.”
In April 2023, Iannucchi is hopeful his Dodge could receive certification through the Antique Automobile Club of America, furthering its distinction of historic preservation and original features.
Adding to the coupe’s charm at Keeneland, the couple decked themselves out in 1920s-inspired fashion for the car exhibition.
News of recent flooding devastation in Kentucky is difficult, Iannucchi said, reflecting on the beauty of the state during his visit this July.
Persistence pays offIannucchi learned of the 1925 Dodge Coupe some 15 years ago while living in Connecticut. It took him three tries to convince the then-owner to sell it to him.
“In 1925, you could have bought a 1925 Ford for $350, whereas this car was $1,035,” Iannucchi said. “The Dodge brothers used to work for Henry Ford. They wanted to build an all-steel frame car, but Ford was against that, still using wood inside his frame. The model is one of the first ones with an all-steel frame.”
Gasoline in 1925 cost about 12 cents per gallon, Iannucchi said.
“The $3,000 for this 1925 Dodge is the best I ever spent,” he said. “It’s my favorite out of all my cars. These were dubbed ‘doctor’s coupes.’ Facing the front of the car, to the left is a rack that can hold a doctor’s bag, for when they used to make house calls.”
It took Iannucchi and some fellow car-enthusiast friends in Connecticut two years of work to get the engine in running shape.
“There are a lot of hot-rod and custom car shows down here but not as large of a hobby base for originals,” Iannucchi said. “Do a lot of research before you even think about restoring a car.”
Special oil is required to keep engine parts lubricated and unleaded gasoline of today needs additives for the coupe to run.
A tool kit came with the coupe when one bought it in 1925. Iannucchi has spent 18 years collecting each tool that came in the kit. He also has a 1925 Dodge pump for the coupe’s tires that mounts on the running board.
With all the choices at his house for a Sunday drive, Iannucchi said his vehicle for everyday driving and hauling is a pickup truck.
“I’ve met a lot of people through my car hobby,” he said.