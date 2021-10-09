A golf tournament and a music/supper benefit are scheduled for next week. Both support the Greenwood railroad museum, known as the Railroad Historical Center, 908 S. Main St.
The Railroad Museum Golf Classic tees off at The Links at Stoney Point at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rockin’ the Rails, with live music by Surrender Cobra and Get Off My Lawn, plus a catered Lee’s Barbecue meal, will be on the grounds of the RRHC at 6 p.m. Friday.
For golf tournament registration/information and Rockin’ the Rails tickets, contact The Museum and Railroad Historical Center at: 864-229-7093.
The Greenwood Railroad Historical Center is home to seven fully restored historic train cars. Walk through the cars and journey back to the golden age of railroads during Rockin’ the Rails.
Established in 1970, the Railroad Historical Center is Upstate South Carolina’s largest static railroad display. The nonprofit organization is a subsidiary of The Museum in Greenwood.