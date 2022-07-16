'All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten'

What: Abbeville Community Performing Arts presents a two-act stage adaptation of the best-selling book, "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten".

Based on books by Robert Fulghum. Conceived and adapted by Ernest Zulia with music and lyrics by David Caldwell.

Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

When: One weekend only, July 22-24. Performance dates: Friday and next Saturday at 8 p.m. and next Saturday and next Sunday at 3 p.m.

This limited-run show is directed by Brad Christie. The ensemble cast includes: Jonah Cooley, Jackie Gilchrist, Mikayla Glenn, Tim Higginbotham, Jodi Miller, Scott Sherard and Stan Colbert, pianist/narrator.

Get tickets at: aftontickets.com/acpa or click on the Abbeville Opera House link beneath Festivals and Events at: abbevillecitysc.com.