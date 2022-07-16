From New York Times best-seller list to the Abbeville Opera House stage, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” is being performed for one weekend only.
Show dates are Friday through July 24.
The play is presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts. Established by the City of Abbeville in 2020, ACPA is bringing live theater to Abbeville Opera House.
Get ready to “share everything” and “play fair” — no matter your age.
Unitarian minister Robert Fulghum’s wise words, on how to live a meaningful life, in his popular book titled, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” have been adapted for this stage play by Ernest Zulia.
Enjoy theatrical storytelling in this show, which is geared for adults. This two-act play consists of a series of vignettes, monologues and two songs, delivered by an ensemble cast and directed by Brad Christie.
Christie is an experienced educator in English, theater and theology. Christie is a professor of English at Erskine College in Due West and a parish associate for congregational ministries with First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. Christie is active in theater in both Abbeville and Greenwood.
“Fulghum’s books have gone through multiple printings and he wrote several,” Christie said. “They are tremendously popular and a collaborator decided to put ‘All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten’ on stage, consulting with Fulghum. ... You don’t have to do the script as it is published. You can pick and choose the vignettes you want to do. There is a whole score of music to go along with it, but we are only doing two of the musical pieces — one at the beginning of each act.”
Christie said this is not a children’s play or children’s theater.
“It’s really about human life, from childhood all the way to the end,” Christie said.
Veteran stage actor Tim Higginbotham is part of the ACPA production’s cast. Higginbotham, a father of four children in real life, has a monologue in the play titled, “Fathers and Sons.”
“I can relate to some of the things talked about in the monologue,” Higginbotham said. “There’s one part in particular about how a father feels during an embarrassing moment. ... A lot of the vignettes have great messages, particularly one on how we can all be a reflection to inspire somebody else.”
Higginbotham and his fellow cast members have both monologues to which they can relate and scenes on stage that might be outside of their comfort zones, Christie said.
Actor Jackie Gilchrist said audiences will readily identify with her monologue on childhood activities.