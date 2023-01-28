Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with “Love Letters,” a stage play starring Grainger Hines and Myra Greene. It’s at Abbeville Opera House for two shows only, Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.
“Love Letters” is a story of a 50-year correspondence between the play’s two characters, Melissa Gardner, and her childhood friend-turned-love-interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III.
Funny and poignant, this play is one that Hines is revisiting. In 2004, Hines and actress, singer, songwriter and model, Michelle Philips, did a benefit performance of “Love Letters” at Lander University’s Cultural Center Auditorium. Hines and Philips have one son together, Austin.
Hines, a Greenwood native now living in New York, is an actor, writer, producer and director who has had a long career in film, television and theater. His career has spanned decades and he has nearly 100 film and TV credits.
Recently, Hines has been seen in the Showtime TV drama, “The Good Lord Bird” from 2020 and a tear-jerker holiday Chevrolet commercial from 2021 that plays like a short film. Hines also had the role of Mr. Arthur in a Netflix western anthology, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” which premiered at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Hines also acted in Peacock’s 2021 gripping drama, “Dr. Death.” Hines is scheduled to speak at the 13th Annual Lander University Film festival in March, along with Shelley Reid and Michael Genevie of Abbeville, and Sam Thomas of Greenwood.
“The script of ‘Love Letters’ has proven itself over time,” Hines wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “The many, many productions (of it) that have been done around the world since the mid-1980s is remarkable. It seems to touch a sentimental nerve. ...When Shelley (Reid with Abbeville Community Performing Arts) asked me to do it, it was a no-brainer.”
Just reading the script can bring tears to one’s eyes, according to Hines, who, for the two shows in February at AOH, is teaming up with Greer native Myra Greene, now of Greenwood, with whom he has performed on stage many times before.
“I trust Myra on stage,” Hines writes. “We have done many plays together. ...We have loved each other on stage and we have hated each other on stage. That gives us a lot to draw from.”
Greene, who will be directing and acting in the play, has spent the last 40-plus years acting and directing in numerous theaters including The Burt Reynolds Jupiter Theatre, Centre Stage, Greenwood Community Theatre, Abbeville Opera House, Mill Town Players, Laurens County Community Theatre and Presbyterian College. She is a graduate of Lander University and The Burt Reynolds Institute for Theatre Training.
“Grainger and I have played opposite each other in several plays, dating back to our first play together on the Abbeville Opera House stage in the 1985 production of ‘Summer and Smoke’,” Greene wrote the Index-Journal via email. “...Having this opportunity to come back together on the Opera House stage feels like a full-circle adventure.”
Greene says the “Love Letters” script is compelling because the emotional battles and years as the characters mature unfold before the audience.
“And, it’s interesting to note that contrary to the title, all letters are not written with love,” Greene writes. “The set is very simple: two desks, two chairs and two notebooks containing letters.”
“Love Letters,” described as “a theater-lover’s play” by A.R. Gurney, is presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts.
Established by the City of Abbeville in 2020, ACPA is a charitable organization with a mission to bring live theater, by professionals and artists, to the Abbeville Opera House, which was built in 1908.