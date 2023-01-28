Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with “Love Letters,” a stage play starring Grainger Hines and Myra Greene. It’s at Abbeville Opera House for two shows only, Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.

“Love Letters” is a story of a 50-year correspondence between the play’s two characters, Melissa Gardner, and her childhood friend-turned-love-interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.