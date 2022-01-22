ABOVE LEFT: Greenwood artist guild member Lydia Baca created this abstract using acrylic paints and collage papers. She says she often uses acrylics that are heavy-bodied and more fluid, to achieve different effects and details. ABOVE RIGHT: Greenwood Artist Guild member Alice Lewis employed the use of special paper, just for inks, in this abstract, created with alcohol inks. She and Lydia Baca are leading an abstract art technique workshop, scheduled for Sunday at Arts Center of Greenwood.
Greenwood Artist Guild member Alice Lewis employed the use of special paper, just for inks, in this abstract, created with alcohol inks. She and Lydia Baca are leading an abstract art technique workshop, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at Arts Center of Greenwood.
ABOVE LEFT: Greenwood artist guild member Lydia Baca created this abstract using acrylic paints and collage papers. She says she often uses acrylics that are heavy-bodied and more fluid, to achieve different effects and details. ABOVE RIGHT: Greenwood Artist Guild member Alice Lewis employed the use of special paper, just for inks, in this abstract, created with alcohol inks. She and Lydia Baca are leading an abstract art technique workshop, scheduled for Sunday at Arts Center of Greenwood.
SUBMITTED
Greenwood Artist Guild member Alice Lewis employed the use of special paper, just for inks, in this abstract, created with alcohol inks. She and Lydia Baca are leading an abstract art technique workshop, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at Arts Center of Greenwood.
Mark-making, monoprinting, collage, practice with palette knives and more are all part of an abstract art workshop hosted by two Greenwood Artist Guild members, scheduled for Sunday.
It’s set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the red classroom downstairs at the rear entrance to the Arts Center, to be led by Alice Lewis and Lydia Baca.
“I knew my artistic style was changing when I would continue to paint over my paintings and add more and more layers,” Baca wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “This freedom of experimentation gave me permission to be open to anything.”
Baca said she likes to draw on her paintings using graphite, adding marks and words. “It’s important for me to create enough layers to add depth and atmosphere,” Baca wrote. “I also enjoy mono printing on canvas. This is a process where I paint shapes onto a piece of paper and press it on my canvas.”
Alice Lewis, co-leader for Sunday’s workshop, said abstracts give artists freedom and spontaneity in the use of materials and more.
Lewis says there’s “joy in the unexpected” and letting yourself create through an intuitive process.
Form, color, texture, composition and more go into creating abstracts, Lewis said, noting she first mastered realism.