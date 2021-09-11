Abbeville Artist Guild is inviting the community to participate in its Hide and Seek Art event in downtown Abbeville, beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 18.
Guild members are hiding small pieces of original art in Abbeville stores. A map of participating merchants is available at the Abbeville Welcome Center.
If you find a piece of hidden art, you can keep it. Once you find it, sign the card attached to each piece and leave the card with the store's cashier.
More than 30 works are waiting to be found, including watercolors, acrylics, landscapes and birdhouses. For information, email abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com.
The event promotes local art and gives guild members opportunity to show their works.
This project is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.