There will be dozens of luminaries, thousands of lights, a live nativity, wagon rides, concerts and a petting zoo to enjoy in Greenwood.
For two decades now, Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries has transformed its main campus in Greenwood to share the Christian Christmas story with the wider community, for free.
“A Connie Maxwell Christmas” is a three-day Lakelands tradition. Get ready. It’s Dec. 1, 2 and 3 this year.
“Part of our Decade of Dreams, a strategic long-range plan, is to get more people on campus and share what we do,” said Debbie McDowell, Connie Maxwell chief of staff and Dreams administrator. “In 2021, crowds for A Connie Maxwell Christmas on Friday and Saturday nights were the largest ever.”
Take note: in its 21st year, the 2022 A Connie Maxwell Christmas will have a new traffic flow pattern to help with the thousands of vehicles and visitors that come to the Greenwood campus. A portion of Maxwell Avenue will be closed to event traffic only Dec. 1, 2 and 3.
Connie Maxwell staff have been working closely with the City of Greenwood and the Greenwood Police Department for the event to run smoothly.
Founded in 1892, Connie Maxwell cares for children in situations of abuse, neglect and difficult family situations. Services provided include residential care, foster care, crisis care and family care programs.
There are four other satellite locations in South Carolina in addition to the main Greenwood campus.
A $5 donation per car that comes to campus and a $10 donation per van or bus is suggested during A Connie Maxwell Christmas, to support children and families served by the charity. Donation boxes will be on campus and visitors will also be able to scan QR codes with mobile devices to donate.
“We started decorating in mid-October and have continued, with the help of students on campus, staff and volunteers,” McDowell said. “Our famous tunnel for the wagon rides is under construction and a number of common areas on campus will have festive displays, including a favorite from last year, a fireplace with rocking chairs.”
Earlier this fall, Connie Maxwell hosted crowds for its first corn maze.
Lighted Christmas displays on campus will remain for viewing by car through December.