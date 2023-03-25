'96 Crossroads' explores backcountry during Revolution at Ninety Six Historic Site

Ninety Six National Historic Site is hosting its largest annual event — 96 Crossroads — April 1 and 2. This free, all-ages event highlights the South Carolina backcountry during the American Revolution. For information, call 864-543-4068 or visit: nps.gov/nisi.

NINETY SIX — Learn about the South Carolina backcountry during the American Revolution April 1 and 2, during “96 Crossroads” at Ninety Six National Historic Site.

This is the park’s largest annual event, with living history interpretations of encampments and demonstrations of historic artillery and more. All activities are free and open to the public.