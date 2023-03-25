Ninety Six National Historic Site is hosting its largest annual event — 96 Crossroads — April 1 and 2. This free, all-ages event highlights the South Carolina backcountry during the American Revolution. For information, call 864-543-4068 or visit: nps.gov/nisi.
NINETY SIX — Learn about the South Carolina backcountry during the American Revolution April 1 and 2, during “96 Crossroads” at Ninety Six National Historic Site.
This is the park’s largest annual event, with living history interpretations of encampments and demonstrations of historic artillery and more. All activities are free and open to the public.
“96 Crossroads” hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2.
From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days, see the movie, “Ninety Six: Crossroads of a Revolution” playing at the park’s visitors center, browse the bookstore and explore the museum’s artifacts.
Scheduled events include:
Musket demonstrations: 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 1 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. April 2.
Music by Whippoorwill String Band: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.
Historic artillery/swivel gun demonstrations: 11:45 and 1:30 p.m. April 1 and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. April 2.
Guided battlefield tours: Noon and 2:45 p.m. April 1 and 1:15 p.m. April 2.
Story of Margaret Chesney during the Revolution: 12:15 to 3:30 p.m. April 1.
“What is liberty?” by storyteller Sara Damewood: 1 p.m. April 1.
Ranger talk, “The Southern Campaign,” noon on April 2.
Living historian Erynn Price talk, “Colonial Clothing” 1 p.m. April 2.
Some activities could be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Visit: nps.gov for more on this site at the location of the original frontier land settlement and first land battle of the Revolution in the South. Battles were fought at the site in 1775 and 1780.