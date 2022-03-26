Explore military and camp life of Loyalist and Patriot soldiers, militia and families who followed the troops.
Ninety Six National Historic Site invites you to 96 Crossroads, April 2 and 3. Admission is free. All ages welcome.
This Revolutionary War site is part of the National Park Service. It commemorates the settlement and development of the American colonies and the Southern campaign of the American Revolution.
During 96 Crossroads, there will be historic weapons and music demonstrations, children’s activities, tours, special programs and more. Schedules may change in case of inclement weather.
The schedule includes:
Swivel gun demonstrations: 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Musket demonstrations: noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Colonial music: 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Guided battlefield tours: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Feature presentations:
l 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, learn about Musgrove Mill, another state historic site.
l 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, learn from the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology as representatives share about never-before-seen items from Star Fort archaeological exploration at Ninety Six.
l 2:30 p.m. Saturday only, Eric Williams, author of “Old Ninety Six: a History and Guide,” will speak and sign copies of his book.
l 11 a.m. Sunday only, a ranger is giving a presentation on the Revolutionary history of Ninety Six.
Visitors Center: Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There, you may also watch the park movie, “Ninety Six: Crossroads of a Revolution,” browse the center’s bookstore, and view artifacts.