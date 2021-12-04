Greenwood-grown talent is front and center Dec. 17 for Greenwood Performing Arts’ 75th Anniversary Gala at Greenwood Country Club.
Lyric baritone Nat Chandler, with accompanists Martha Tinsley Gower and special guest Ethan Flowe, will entertain a black-tie audience with holiday and Broadway classics and more.
Chandler, Gower and Flowe are all from Greenwood but their exceptional talents have taken them to stages beyond their hometown, including Broadway, operas, music competitions and more.
Also scheduled that night are special guest appearances you don’t want to miss.
Chandler is an actor and singer who grew up in Greenwood, as did Gower and Flowe.
Lisa M. Sanders, Greenwood Performing Arts executive director, said Greenwood is fortunate to have such talented performers who graciously give back.
“Several were here to help us celebrate our 70th anniversary and they are helping us again,” Sanders said.
Chandler has lived in New York since the early 1980s.
The biography on his website lists him appearing on Broadway in the title role of “The Scarlet Pimpernel” and in “Children and Art.” Other career highlights include Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera,” directed by Hal Prince, touring the United States opposite Sarah Brightman in “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” and performances as King Arthur in “Spamalot,” Fred/Petruchio in “Kiss Me Kate” and Prince Danilo in “The Merry Widow.” Chandler frequently appears in Broadway Pops concerts with leading symphony orchestras around the country.
Chandler, 63, credits Greenwood Performing Arts with some of his most formative experiences in the arts during his youth here.
“I believe it was 1968 when I attended my first symphony concert that was part of Greenwood Performing Arts. I was loving it. ... Ann Arrington later took me to a GPA concert by the Columbus Boy Choir. I went backstage and she had me go and sing for these people. I was invited to sing with them and my mom let me go for a summer,” Chandler said. “I believe in the mission of Greenwood Performing Arts. Arts are a real necessity. People need to gather and enjoy. ...Living in New York, you have a choice, almost any night, you can go see almost any kind of performance that you want. When you live in a relatively smaller town, you have to go when they come to you.”
The GPA 75th Anniversary Gala will be a bit of a variety show, Chandler said.
“Expect some solos and duets, some sacred music and Broadway tunes from ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Man of La Mancha’, ‘The Secret Garden’ and ‘Wicked’,” he said. “In recent months, my concert schedule has picked up. I’ve performed with the Chicago Philharmonic and the Dayton Philharmonic.”
Accompanist Martha Tinsley Gower says her collaborations with Chandler go back to their high school days.
“It’s also nostalgic to play for Greenwood Performing Arts,” Gower wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “I remember attending their concerts as a little girl at the old Greenwood High School auditorium. That was my earliest exposure to classical music and I am so happy to be part of their 75th celebration.”
Tickets for this gala are selling fast and are almost gone. Call Greenwood Performing Arts for remaining availability: 864-953-2473.