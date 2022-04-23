Greenwood Area Studio Potters, or GASP, and friends have been hard at work, creating jewelry, mugs, casserole dishes and a whole lot more.
GASP’s second spring pottery sale — Earth Into Art — is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
“We’re glad we can keep doing this,” said GASP president Beverly Burton, who’s also a potter with a local cooperative studio, pARTners in Clay at Wyatt Farm. “We have 17 potters this year for the sale and eight who are new to the sale this year. We expect a great big crowd.
“Every potter’s work is different,” Burton added. “There’s a huge mix of functional and decorative pottery.”
New in 2022, GASP members have been volunteering as clay arts instructors with teens at the Starz24 Teen Center at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region. Participating teens will have their handmade pottery for sale, with proceeds supporting purchase of a pottery wheel for the art program at the teen center.
The Starz24 Teen Center is open from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday for youths ages 13 to 18. It was launched by National Football League player and Greenwood native Josh Norman.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lakelands provide a number of youth-centered services at the teen center when school is not in session, including after-school programming, camps and building job-readiness skills.
Sabrina Miller, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region executive director, said “the delight and excitement” of the teens is “something you can see”.
“Many have never worked with clay before,” Miller said. “Clay, in your hands, has the opportunity to become anything you can imagine. ... With the right tools, and the right support.”
Miller said the Arts Center of Greenwood has been a partner of the Boys and Girls Clubs since their inception here.
“They work with our kids during school year intercessions and holiday breaks,” Miller said.
Taylor Dublin, Arts Center of Greenwood programs and outreach coordinator, said GASP approached the Arts Center about working with youths at the teen center.
“GASP had the idea to use the Earth into Art sale to fundraise for teen center art supplies,” Dublin said. “GASP members volunteered to teach the teens. For each of the five classes, teens have learned a different clay skill and built a small body of work they can sell at the Earth into Art sale.”
Classes with the teens started in February and continued into March.
“They’ve created birdfeeders from clay slabs,” Dublin said. “From there, they have worked with coils, some pre-thrown forms, mugs and plates.”
Burton of pARTners in Clay and GASP said the teens have been eager to learn introductory techniques in both wheel-throwing and hand-building.
“Being able to participate into Earth into Art gives teens a chance to go through the process of creating art and then selling it to the public,” Burton said.
The teens have worked on at least five different clay projects, according to Barbara Warner of Brave Arrow Pottery.
“I worked with two delightful middle school-aged twin girls who created three mugs for the sale,” Warner said. “Their beautiful mugs are fired, glazed, and ready for their last firing and sale.”
Erirena Makins, 14, said she is pleased with how her mugs turned out.
“It looks really good after we fired it in the kiln,” Makins said. “It’s surprising that mud can turn into art.”
Erirena’s cousin, Kazyria Makins, 14, said she was pleased with her plates decorated with a rainbow design.
Yasir Bagwell, 14, said his birdhouse, created using clay slabs, has a differently designed roof from those done by his classmates.
“It’s pointed,” Bagwell said.
To make things run more smoothly this year, Earth into Art will have three checkout lines, Warner said.
“Edgefield has long been a pottery mecca here, and they still have their Heritage Trail Pottery Tour, the week before our event (April 30 and May 1),” Warner said. “With Earth into Art, our goal is to help get more of the community interested in art, any kind of art, and we want to put Greenwood on the map as a pottery destination, too ... and, we want to keep the flow of young blood in the arts community.”
To learn more about GASP, email Beverly Burton at beverly.e.burton@gmail.com. Follow Earth Into Art on Facebook.