2023 Blues Cruise Schedule From staff reports May 13, 2023

The 2023 South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise rolls into Greenwood July 6 through 8 with free live blues performances day and night.Music will be played on the outdoor main stage and in a dozen or so intimate indoor locations throughout Uptown Greenwood.World-class blues musicians and a huge Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned contest, with more than 90 competition cook teams, food vendors and more will be here.On the Main Stage:Thursday, July 66 to 6:50 p.m. — Eugene Hideaway Bridges.7 to 8:30 p.m. — Diane Blue & Her All-Star Band.Friday, July 711 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ramblin' Don Scott Duo.12:30 to 1:45 — 61 Ghosts.3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Terry Harmonica Bean.5 to 6:30 p.m. — Patrick Vining & the Trouble Tones.6:45 to 8:15 p.m. — Skyla Burrell.8:30 to 10 p.m. — Chris O'Leary Band.Saturday, July 811 to 11:45 a.m. — Rogue Johnsen.Noon to 1 p.m. — hot dog-eating contest.1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Veronika Jackson.3 to 4:30 p.m. — Diane Blue & Her All-Star Band.5 to 6 p.m. — Cook team awards for SC Festival of Discovery KCBS-sanctioned competition.6:30 to 8 p.m. — Deuce 'n a Quarter.8:30 to 10 p.m. — Tiffany Pollack & Co.At Howard's on MainThursday, 8 to 11 p.m. — Chris O'Leary Band.Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Diane Blue & Her All-Star Band.Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Skyla Burrell.At Good Times BrewingThursday, 7 to 9 p.m. — 61 Ghosts.Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Deuce 'n a Quarter.Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight — Patrick Vining & the Trouble Tones.At Flynn's on MaxwellThursday, 7 to 9 p.m. — Ramblin' Don Scott Duo.Friday, 7 to 9 p.mm. — Freddie Vanderford & Brandon Turner.Saturday, Noon to 2 p.m. — Skyla Burrell Duo.At Polo's RestaurantFriday, 7 to 10 p.m. — Tiffany Pollack & Co.Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. — Terry Harmonica Bean.At Inn on the SquareThursday, 6 to 9 p.m. (Fox & Hound) — Tiffany Pollack & Co.Friday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. (Ballroom) — Eugene Hideaway Bridges.Saturday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. (Ballroom) — Eugene Hideaway Bridges.At Montague's RestaurantFriday, 8 to 11 p.m. — Rogue Johnsen.Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m. — Ramblin' Don Scott Duo.At Southern Soul on MainFriday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Veronika Jackson.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — John Hartness.At Aroma's Uptown CoffeeFriday, 11 a.m. to 2 pm — Rogue Johnsen.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Shrimp City Slim.At Eggs Up GrillFriday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Shrimp City Slim.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Brian Peters Duo.At The Museum of Greenwood:Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Terry Harmonica Bean.At Buffalo GrillFriday, 5 to 8 p.m. — Veronika Jackson, John Hartness.Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. — 61 Ghosts.At T.W. BoonsFriday, 5 to 8 p.m. — 61 Ghosts.Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. — Cotton Blue.At Sled Dawg Brewing:Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. — Ramblin' Don Scott Duo.Saturday, Noon to 2 p.m. — Cotton Blue.Blues Cruise schedule subject to change. Visit: greenwoodbluescruise.com.