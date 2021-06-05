Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army...Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
8 p.m. tonight, Newberry Opera House: Rick Alviti — Elvis Tribute. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., tonight, Abbeville Opera House: music by John King. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Friday, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by Donnie Baker. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m. Friday, June 11, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
June 11-13, main weekend of SC Festival of Flowers in Greenwood. Enjoy a 5K run/walk, bike tour, wine walk/topiary display, home and garden show, arts/crafts, Kidfest, photography and more. Visit: scFestivalofFlowers.org.
7:30 p.m., June 26, Abbeville Opera House: Kip Winger. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 26 in Ninety Six, SC Festival of Stars. Enjoy food, crafts, a patriotic parade of colors, photo contest and a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
6 to 9 p.m. June 26, Lake Russell annual Freedom Blast, with live music by the Clay Page Band, followed by a fireworks show at dusk. Enjoy barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, boiled peanuts and more.
July 8 through 10, SC Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise, 20th anniversary celebration in Uptown Greenwood. More than 90 competition barbecue cook teams in this premiere KCBS event and dozens of live music performers.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 12-16, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut STEAM Camp. Register at: newberryoperahouse.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-23, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut Academy. Register at: newberryoperahouse.com.
July 30, Newberry Opera House: Corsets and Cravats Fashion Show. 803-276-6264.
8 p.m. July 31, Abbeville Opera House: Southern Accents: Tom Petty Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Shaun Jones comedy. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 7, Abbeville Opera House: Caroline Keller Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.