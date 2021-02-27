Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
Postponed, new date to be announced. Newberry Opera House: Mother’s Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets: $89. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army ... Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
Today, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House: comedy by James Gregory. Tickets: $60. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Feb. 28, Newberry Opera House: Dick Goodwin and His Big Band. Buy tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 3, Newberry Opera House: Asleep at the Wheel. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., March 5, Newberry Opera House: satirical comedy by Capitol Steps. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., March 6, Newberry Opera House: vocalist Tony Orlando. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
6:30 p.m., March 7, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice, with The Little Mermaid and Pirate Adventures. Tickets: $70 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., March 9, Newberry Opera House: How to Survive Middle School, a comedic one-man show. Cost: Free. Info at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating.
3 p.m., March 14, Newberry Opera House: Peach State Opera Operatizers! Tickets: $35 (students half-price). Buy tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., March 19, Newberry Opera House: The Malpass Brothers, songwriters and musicians. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., March 20, Newberry Opera House: The Led Zeppelin Experience. Tickets: $50. Buy tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 21, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Guitar Legends. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., March 27, Newberry Opera House: La Bohème, presented by Teatro Lirico D’Europa. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., March 27, Abbeville Opera House: Kip Winger of Winger, playing solo and acoustic rock. Info and tickets: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
7:30 p.m., April 3, Abbeville Opera House: Jeremy’s Ten and Angry Chair, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 11, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz: Jazz Appreciation Month. Buy tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 16, Newberry Opera House: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, international bluegrass Hall of Fame members. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 17, Abbeville Opera House: Rockin’ the Night Away, take a musical trip through time with this variety show. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., April 17, Newberry Opera House: Etta May and Southern Fried Chicks, PG-13, stories, music and more. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., April 22 and 23, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by James Gregory. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., April 22, Newberry Opera House: Brian Culbertson, award-winning jazz musician/songwriter/producer. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 23, Newberry Opera House: Steel Betty, bluegrass, Tex-Mex, Old-time music and more. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m. and 8 p.m., April 24, Newberry Opera House: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., April 25, Newberry Opera House: Dailey and Vincent: Tribute to Statler Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 26, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Chamber Orchestra. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 29, Newberry Opera House: Parmalee. Tickets: $85. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 30, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Ballet Guild “Pantheon.” Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 1, Newberry Opera House: Paul Thorn, gospel-infused Southern rock. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., May 2, Newberry Opera House: Da Vinci and Michaelangelo: The Titans Experience. Learn about two of the greatest Italian Renaissance figures in a multimedia experience. Tickets: $25 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 7, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guys. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 8, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Tickets: $200. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., May 9, under canopy of Newberry Opera House: music by Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber. Cost: Free. Info at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating.
May 13, Newberry Opera House: Newberry College Jazz Big Band. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m. May 15, Abbeville Opera House: Jake Bartley and Friends: Upstate Country Showcase, with Trevor Hewitt and more. Info, tickets and season lineup online: http://www.abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 15, Newberry Opera House: Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to 3 Dog Night. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 16, Newberry Opera House: A Country Music Tribute. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 19, Newberry Opera House: The Wailers, reggae music and renditions of the late Bob Marley’s greatest hits. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 21, Newberry Opera House: Ricky Skaggs and$ Kentucky Thunder. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 22, Newberry Opera House: Tupelo Honey — Van Morrison Celebration. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., May 22, Abbeville Opera House: Abby the Spoon Lady and the Tater Boys Storytellers are coming back, by popular demand. Their last AOH show sold out. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., May 23, Newberry Opera House: The Lincoln Trio, Grammy-nominated classical musicians. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
June 3, Newberry Opera House: Robert Earl Keen. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., June 4, Newberry Opera House: John Anderson, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Tickets: $135. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
June 5, Newberry Opera House: Rick Alviti — Elvis Tribute. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., June 5, Abbeville Opera House: music by John King. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., June 11, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by Donnie Baker. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., June 26, Abbeville Opera House: Caroline Keller Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 12-16, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut STEAM Camp. Register at newberryoperahouse.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-23, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut Academy. Register at newberryoperahouse.com.
8 p.m., July 31, Abbeville Opera House: Southern Accents, Tom Petty tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Shaun Jones comedy. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 10, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.