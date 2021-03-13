Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army...Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
8 p.m., March 19, Newberry Opera House: The Malpass Brothers, songwriters and musicians. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., March 20, Newberry Opera House: The Led Zeppelin Experience. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 21, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Guitar Legends. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., March 27, Abbeville Opera House: Al Ernst. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
7:30 p.m., April 3, Abbeville Opera House: Jeremy’s Ten and Angry Chair, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 10, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 11, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz: Jazz Appreciation Month. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 16, Abbeville Opera House: Ropin’ the Wind: Garth Brooks Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., April 16, Newberry Opera House: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, international bluegrass Hall of Fame members. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 17, Abbeville Opera House: Rockin’ the Night Away, take a musical trip through time with this variety show. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., April 17, Newberry Opera House: Etta May and Southern Fried Chicks, PG-13, stories, music and more. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 18, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to “A Prairie Home Companion”. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., April 22 and 23, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by James Gregory. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., April 23, Newberry Opera House: Steel Betty, bluegrass, Tex-Mex, Old-time music and more. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m. and 8 p.m., April 24, Newberry Opera House: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., April 25, Newberry Opera House: Dailey and Vincent: Tribute to Statler Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout.