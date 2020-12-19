Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by
contacting host organizations.
6-9:30 p.m. Through Dec. 31, Drive-through only Christmas lights on for viewing: at the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood. Visit: www.conniemaxwell.com.
3 p.m. tomorrow, Newberry Opera House: A Carpenters’ Christmas. Tickets: $55. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 14, Newberry Opera House: Keb’ Mo’. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 15, Newberry Opera House: John Denver Musical Tribute. Tickets: $45. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Jan. 16, Newberry Opera House: Gene Watson. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Jan. 22, Newberry Opera House: Delbert McClinton. Tickets: $130. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Jan. 31, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz — Celebrating SC Jazz Culture. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 1, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell, vocalist. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Feb. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mother’s Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets: $89. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., Feb. 4, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.