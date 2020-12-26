Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
6-9:30 p.m. through Dec. 31, Drive-through only Christmas lights on for viewing at the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood. Visit conniemaxwell.com.
8 p.m., Jan. 14, Newberry Opera House: Keb' Mo'. Tickets are $150.
8 p.m., Jan. 15, Newberry Opera House: John Denver Musical Tribute. Tickets are $45.
3 p.m., Jan. 16, Newberry Opera House: Gene Watson. Tickets are $75.
3 p.m., Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets are $80.
8 p.m. Jan. 22, Newberry Opera House: Delbert McClinton. Tickets are $130.
8 p.m., Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets are $65.
8 p.m., Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets are $75.
Jan. 31, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz — Celebrating SC Jazz Culture.
8 p.m., Feb. 1, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell, vocalist. Tickets are $100.
8 p.m. Feb. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mother's Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets are $89.
7 p.m., Feb. 4, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets are $45 (students half-price).
8 p.m., Feb. 6, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets are $100.
8 p.m., Feb. 9, Newberry Opera House: Gaelic Storm, the steerage band from the movie, "Titanic." Tickets are $75.
8 p.m., Feb. 12, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Whitney, Diana, Aretha and more. Tickets are $65.
8 p.m., Feb. 13, Newberry Opera House: Peabo Bryson: The Voice of Love, an S.C. native and Grammy winner. Tickets are $180.
8 p.m., Feb. 19, Newberry Opera House: Sawyer Brown, country music. Tickets are $150.
8 p.m., Feb. 20, Newberry Opera House: music by Blue Dogs. Tickets are $35.
Feb. 23, Newberry Opera House: Newberry College Honors Recital.