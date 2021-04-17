Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army...Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
Through May 1, Lady Pluuto paintings at Artists Collective Spartanburg. Show is free and open to public. Visit artistcollectivespartanburg.org.
Today, 8 p.m., Abbeville Opera House: Rockin’ the Night Away, take a musical trip through time with this variety show. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Today, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House: Etta May and Southern Fried Chicks, PG-13, stories, music and more. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to “A Prairie Home Companion”. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., April 22 and 23, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by James Gregory. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., April 23, Newberry Opera House: Steel Betty, bluegrass, Tex-Mex, Old-time music and more. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
5 to 10 p.m. April 23 and 24, Hodges outdoor spring festival. Enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, crafts, live music and Jack Roper of WSPA. More info: contact the Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 24, Ceramic/pottery workshop at Abbeville Civic Center with Ashton and Nick Rice of In the Potter’s Hands, of Greenwood. Supplies provided. Bring your lunch. Pricing varies for hand-building with clay or using the potter’s wheel or both. To register, email Abbeville Artists Guild: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com or call Jane Agan, 864-366-5881.
6 to 8 p.m. April 24, Daddy Daughter Dance at the Abbeville Livery Stable, 116 Trinity St. Limited tickets to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Semi-formal attire. Call the Abbeville Area Chamber of Commerce for tickets: 864-366-4600, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
3 p.m. and 8 p.m., April 24, Newberry Opera House: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., April 25, Newberry Opera House: Dailey and Vincent: Tribute to Statler Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 26, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Chamber Orchestra. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 29, Newberry Opera House: Parmalee. Tickets: $85. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
5 to 8 p.m., April 30 at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood, a return of the free, outdoor live concert series, with Zac Brown tribute band, 20 Ride. Food and beverages from The Mill House and Good Times Brewing. visit uptowngreenwood.com.