10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: "The Salvation Army...Did You Know?" Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Abbeville Opera House: Al Ernst. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
5 to 8 p.m. April 1, Lander University Art Walk Uptown. Lander Art Department students' paintings, photography, sculpture and more at multiple spaces. Masks required at indoor art venues. Enjoy live music by Pope and Bert, libations and food truck eats. Main and Maxwell gallery and shop will have artist demos, music and a raffle. Follow on Facebook at Uptown Art Walk.
7:30 p.m., April 3, Abbeville Opera House: Jeremy's Ten and Angry Chair, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 6-May 1, Lady Pluuto paintings at Artists Collective Spartanburg. Show is free and open to public. Visit: artistcollectivespartanburg.org.
6 to 8 p.m., April 8, Chocolate Chip and Company, Spring concert series at Ware Shoals amphitheater. Restaurant specials before and after concerts.
6:30 p.m., April 9, Spring Dining Experience with Divine Your Space in Abbeville and Indigenous Underground, 130 Trinity St. Enjoy a multi-course gourmet meal and live music. Masks encouraged until seated. Tickets required. Purchase online: divineyourspace.com/workshops.
April 10, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 11, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz: Jazz Appreciation Month. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
6 to 8 p.m. April 15, Luke Smith, Spring concert series at Ware Shoals amphitheater. Restaurant specials before and after concerts.
8 p.m., April 16, Abbeville Opera House: Ropin' the Wind: Garth Brooks Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., April 16, Newberry Opera House: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, international bluegrass Hall of Fame members. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 17, Abbeville Opera House: Rockin' the Night Away, take a musical trip through time with this variety show. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., April 17, Newberry Opera House: Etta May and Southern Fried Chicks, PG-13, stories, music and more. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 18, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to "A Prairie Home Companion". Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
6 to 8 p.m. April 22, James Radford Band, Spring concert series at Ware Shoals amphitheater. Restaurant specials before and after concerts.
7:30 p.m., April 22 and 23, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by James Gregory. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., April 23, Newberry Opera House: Steel Betty, bluegrass, Tex-Mex, Old-time music and more. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 24, Ceramic/pottery workshop at Abbeville Civic Center with Ashton and Nick Rice of In the Potter's Hands, of Greenwood. Supplies provided. Bring your lunch. Pricing varies for hand-building with clay or using the potter's wheel or both. To register, email Abbeville Artists Guild: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com or call Jane Agan, 864-366-5881.
6 to 8 p.m. April 24, Daddy Daughter Dance at the Abbeville Livery Stable, 116 Trinity St. Limited tickets to adhere to COVI,D-19 guidelines. Semi-formal attire. Call the Abbeville Area Chamber of Commerce for tickets: 864-366-4600, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
3 p.m. and 8 p.m., April 24, Newberry Opera House: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., April 25, Newberry Opera House: Dailey and Vincent: Tribute to Statler Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
April 26, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Chamber Orchestra. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., April 29, Newberry Opera House: Parmalee. Tickets: $85. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
5 to 8 p.m., April 30 at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood, a return of the free, outdoor live concert series, with Zac Brown tribute band, 20 Ride. Food and beverages from The Mill House and Good Times Brewing. Visit: uptowngreenwood.com.
April 30, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Ballet Guild "Pantheon." Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 1, Newberry Opera House: Paul Thorn, gospel-infused Southern rock. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., May 2, Newberry Opera House: Da Vinci and Michaelangelo: The Titans Experience. Learn about two of the greatest Italian Renaissance figures in a multimedia experience. Tickets: $25 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
6 to 8 p.m. May 6, Soulution! Spring concert series at Ware Shoals amphitheater. Restaurant specials before and after concerts.
May 7, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guys. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., May 9, under canopy of Newberry Opera House: music by Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber. Cost: Free. Info at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating.
May 13, Newberry Opera House: Newberry College Jazz Big Band. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m. May 15, Abbeville Opera House: Jake Bartley and Friends: Upstate Country Showcase, with Trevor Hewitt and more. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 15, Newberry Opera House: Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to 3 Dog Night. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 16, Newberry Opera House: A Country Music Tribute. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 19, Newberry Opera House: The Wailers, reggae music and renditions of the late Bob Marley's greatest hits. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 21, Newberry Opera House: Ricky Skaggs and$ Kentucky Thunder. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 22, Newberry Opera House: Tupelo Honey - Van Morrison Celebration. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., May 22, Abbeville Opera House: Abby the Spoon Lady and the Tater Boys Storytellers are coming back, by popular demand. Their last AOH show sold out. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., May 23, Newberry Opera House: The Lincoln Trio, Grammy-nominated classical musicians. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 24, Newberry Opera House: Puccini's La Bohème, opera. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
June 3, Newberry Opera House: Robert Earl Keen. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., June 4, Newberry Opera House: John Anderson, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Tickets: $135. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
June 5, Newberry Opera House: Rick Alviti - Elvis Tribute. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., June 5, Abbeville Opera House: music by John King. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., June 11, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by Donnie Baker. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
7:30 p.m., June 26, Abbeville Opera House: Kip Winger. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 12-16, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut STEAM Camp. Register at: newberryoperahouse.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-23, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut Academy. Register at: newberryoperahouse.com.
July 30, Newberry Opera House: Corsets and Cravats Fashion Show. 803-276-6264.
8 p.m. July 31, Abbeville Opera House: Southern Accents: Tom Petty Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Shaun Jones comedy. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 7, Abbeville Opera House: Caroline Keller Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sept. 23, Newberry Opera House: Tony Orlando. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Sept. 24, Abbeville Opera House: The Malpass Brothers. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 26, Newberry Opera House: Raleigh Ringers. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Oct. 2, Abbeville Opera House: The Swingin' Medallions. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Abbeville Opera House: Lucy and Ricky Ricardo Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 17, Newberry Opera House: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Oct. 30, Newberry Opera House: Peachtree Ragtime Society Orchestra. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 2, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Clay Page with Parker Ford. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 9, Newberry Opera House: Keb' Mo'. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 11, Newberry Opera House: Harlem 100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Iron Horse Bluegrass Winter Spectacular. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 30, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 10, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 16, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
2022
Feb. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Tribute. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
New Dates Coming Soon at Newberry Opera House: for Mother's Finest; Gaelic Storm; Balsam Range and Peabo Bryson. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.