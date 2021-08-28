Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
Now, through Labor Day, Uptown Market Splash Pad open, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood. Upstairs, see Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Through Oct. 2, art by William H. Evert on display at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, presented by Greenwood Artist Guild. Artist reception is Aug. 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Now, through Oct. 22, New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction by Jonathan Lopes, at Arts Center of Greenwood. See 16 iconic representational structures made with Lego bricks. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare, City of Greenwood and SC Arts Commission. 864-388-7800. Gallery open Monday through Saturday.
Tonight, 6 to 8 p.m., 7th Annual Music for Ministry Christian concert and fundraiser for Greater Greenwood United Ministry clinics, programs and services. At New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road W. Tickets available: eventbrite.com/e/music-for-ministry-tickets.
11 a.m., 2 p.m., today, Princess Tea Party. Seatings at The Museum of Greenwood. Dress as your favorite princess for this party, complete with refreshments, a Cinderella carriage from The Museum’s collection and some very special guests. For tickets call 864-229-7093 or purchase online: greenwood-museum.square.site.
Sept. 1 through Oct. 24, at the Oaks Point Area and visitors’ center at Lake Greenwood State Park, “The Carolina Outdoors Project” by Greenwood-based photographer, Jon O. Holloway. View a series of South Carolina images displayed outdoors in the park. Park admission fee required. Park open dawn to dusk. Art walk with the photographer, 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Meet at the visitors’ center.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sept. 2, Steve Earl and the Dukes, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 3, Daily and Vincent, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 5, Gene Watson, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 9, Commemoration 20th anniversary of 9/11, Newberry Opera House, info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 10, Boney James, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 10 and 11, Comedy Show at The Duchess Family Restaurant, 108 N. Main in Abbeville. Two shows each night: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Must be 18 to enter. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entertainment by: J Lew, Christopher Showbiz and DJ Swole, collectively known as They; also, Joey Adams, Kevin Rollinson, also known as Uncle Pooty and Lady T. Call show producer Rollinson at 864-337-6426.