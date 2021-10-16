Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by
Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pet photo fundraiser at Southern Succotash, 123 Washington St., Abbeville. Appointments required. Schedule by calling, 864-378-2315. Proceeds benefit Greater Abbeville Humane Society.
Through Oct. 24, South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. Plans are for in-person exhibits, competitions, food, rides and entertainment, including a free, daily “Circus at the Fair.” Visit: SCStateFair.org.
Today, 6 to 10 p.m. at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Wag and Jam music fundraiser for Humane Society of Greenwood. Enjoy tunes by Darby Wilcox and The Peep Show and Susto. Concessions and craft beer, from Good Times Brewing.
Today, final evening of the Fourth Annual Greenwood Ghost Walk, hosted by Margie Chrisley Blalock. Call Blalock to reserve a spot, 864-321-2695. A three-block walk highlighting folklore and ghost stories from Greenwood, Abbeville, Newberry and Edgefield. For ages 12 and older. Tickets at McCaslan’s Book Store in Greenwood. Cash or check only.
Today, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. 2021 iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival, hosted by the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Interactive learning fun for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, emphasizing science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Visit: imaginesteamsc.org/lakelands and follow the festival happenings on Facebook.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sunday though Oct. 22, Frankenstein Camp at Abbeville Opera House. Enjoy a community performance Oct. 23. Contact: performingarts.abbeville@gmail.com or 864-344-7655. Presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts Board.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, on view through Oct. 22 at Arts Center of Greenwood, the art of Lego construction by Jonathan Lopes and his exhibit, “New York City: Brick by Brick.”
Through Oct. 31, in Uptown Greenwood, Scarecrow Contest. Vote for your favorites at the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page.
Tuesday, The Brazillian All Stars, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, Jake Hoot, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.