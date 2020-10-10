Due by 5 p.m. Oct. 16, auditions for Greenwood Community Theatre's "A Charlie Brown's 'Uptown' Christmas": Contact Ryan S. Hewitt at: ryanhewitt1228@gmail.com for audition details. This free theater performance is GCT's first socially-distant, outdoor, safety-first production, scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13.

8 p.m. Oct. 17, Newberry Opera House: Electric Light Orchestra Experience. Tickets $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Oct. 18-21, Newberry Opera House: Jeanne Robertson, humorist and speaker. Tickets $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

2-5 p.m. Oct. 18, in front of Hodges Town Hall, MASKerade on Main: costume contest, music, food vendors, and also opportunities to get flu shots and donate blood. Masks also available on site courtesy of United Way. Bring lawn chairs and practice physical distancing.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Oct. 22, Newberry Opera House: Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, 1608 Florida Ave., Greenwood: Trunk or Treat Drive-Through, presented by the Uptown Greenwood Boo Bash and Cornerstone. Load up the car with favorite ghouls and goblins and drive-through for candy and prizes. No walk-up traffic. Visit: uptowngreenwood.com or call 864-942-8448.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Nov. 6, Newberry Opera House: Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to the Music of 3 Dog Night. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., Nov. 8, Newberry Opera House: Man in Black: Johnny Cash Tribute. Tickets: $80.Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m. Nov. 14, Newberry Opera House: Tupelo Honey: A Van Morrison Celebration. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m. Nov. 20, Newberry Opera House: The Isaacs Christmas Show. Tickets: $70. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7 p.m., Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: Mike Super: Magic and Illusion. Tickets: $65 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

4:30 p.m., Nov. 22, under canopy at Newberry Opera House: The Harlem Quartet. Cost: free. Info: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264.

6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 31, Drive-through only Christmas lights on for viewing: at the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood. Visit: www.conniemaxwell.com.

7 p.m. Dec. 2, Newberry Opera House: A Very Electric Christmas, presented by Lightwire Theatre. Tickets: $50 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Larry, Steve and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Dec. 4, Newberry Opera House: Invoke: A Multi-String Quartet. Tickets: 55. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

9:30 a.m. check-in/10 a.m. walk Dec. 5, on the campus of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, the annual Santa Stroll for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Santa hats provided. Prize for best costume. Start times may be staggered. Call 864-227-9393.

3 p.m., Dec. 5, Newberry Opera House: Christmas with the Celts. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

4 p.m. and 11 a.m., Dec. 13 and 14 respectively, Newberry Opera House: The Nutcracker, presented by Dance Alive National Ballet. Tickets: $50 for longer performance Dec. 13 (students half-price) and $25 tickets (students half-price) for abbreviated show Dec. 14. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7 p.m. Dec. 19, Newberry Opera House: Peachtree Ragtime Society Orchestra presents Christmas at the Silent Movies. Tickets: $50 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m. Dec. 20, Newberry Opera House: A Carpenters' Christmas. Tickets: $55. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Jan. 14, Newberry Opera House: Keb' Mo'. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Jan. 15, Newberry Opera House: John Denver Musical Tribute. Tickets: $45. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., Jan. 16, Newberry Opera House: Gene Watson. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Jan. 19, Newberry Opera House: Wings: Dublin Irish Dance. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7 p.m., Jan. 21, Newberry Opera House: La Bohème, presented by Teatro Lirico D'Europa. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m. Jan. 22, Newberry Opera House: Delbert McClinton. Tickets: $130. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Jan. 23, Newberry Opera House: The Del McCoury Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Newberry Opera House: The Harlem 100: Celebrating the Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance. Tickets: $50 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., Jan. 24, Newberry Opera House: American Spiritual Ensemble. Tickets: $100 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 1, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell, vocalist. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Feb. 2, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Tickets: $55. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m. Feb. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mother's Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets: $89. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7 p.m., Feb. 4, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 6, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 9, Newberry Opera House: Gaelic Storm, the steerage band from the movie, "Titanic". Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 12, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Whitney, Diana, Aretha and more. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 13, Newberry Opera House: Peabo Bryson: The Voice of Love, an S.C. native and Grammy winner. Tickets: $180. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 19, Newberry Opera House: Sawyer Brown, country music. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 20, Newberry Opera House: music by Blue Dogs. Tickets: $35. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 25, Newberry Opera House: music by Sister Hazel. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., Feb. 26, Newberry Opera House: Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, bluegrass by a Grammy-winning performer. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Feb. 27, Newberry Opera House: comedy by James Gregory. Tickets: $60. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., March 5, Newberry Opera House: satirical comedy by Capitol Steps. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., March 6, Newberry Opera House: vocalist Tony Orlando. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

6:30 p.m., March 7, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice, with The Little Mermaid and Pirate Adventures. Tickets: $70 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7 p.m., March 9, Newberry Opera House: How to Survive Middle School, a comedic one-man show. Cost: Free. Info at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating.

8 p.m., March 11, Newberry Opera House: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

7:30 p.m., March 12, Newberry Opera House: direct from London, England, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, a chamber orchestra. Tickets: $300. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., March 13, Newberry Opera House: McCartney Years: Tribute to Paul McCartney. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., March 14, Newberry Opera House: Peach State Opera Operatizers! Tickets: $35 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., March 19, Newberry Opera House: The Malpass Brothers, songwriters and musicians. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., March 20, Newberry Opera House: The Led Zeppelin Experience. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

4 p.m., March 28, Newberry Opera House: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico. Tickets: $40 (students half price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., April 16, Newberry Opera House: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, international bluegrass Hall of Fame members. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., April 17, Newberry Opera House: Etta May and Southern Fried Chicks, PG-13, stories, music and more. Tickets: $90. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., April 22, Newberry Opera House: Brian Culbertson, award-winning jazz musician/songwriter/producer. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., April 23, Newberry Opera House: Steel Betty, bluegrass, Tex-Mex, Old-time music and more. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m., April 24, Newberry Opera House: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., April 25, Newberry Opera House: Dailey and Vincent: Tribute to Statler Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., April 29, Newberry Opera House: Parmalee. Tickets: $85. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

TBA Date and Time, Newberry Opera House: Robert Earle Keen. Tickets: $140. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., April 30, Newberry Opera House: John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Band, Tickets" $175. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., May 1, Newberry Opera House: Paul Thorn, gospel-infused Southern rock. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., May 2, Newberry Opera House: Da Vinci and Michaelangelo: The Titans Experience. Learn about two of the greatest Italian Renaissance figures in a multimedia experience. Tickets: $25 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., May 8, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Tickets: $200. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., May 9, under canopy of Newberry Opera House: music by Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber. Cost: Free. Info at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating.

8 p.m., May 19, Newberry Opera House: The Wailers, reggae music and renditions of the late Bob Marley's greatest hits. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., May 21, Newberry Opera House: Ricky Skaggs and$ Kentucky Thunder. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

3 p.m., May 23, Newberry Opera House: The Lincoln Trio, Grammy-nominated classical musicians. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

8 p.m., June 4, Newberry Opera House: John Anderson, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Tickets: $135. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 12-16, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut Camp. Register at: newberryoperahouse.com.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-23, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut Academy. Register at: newberryoperahouse.com.