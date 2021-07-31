Listings subject to change.
Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
Now, through Sept. 6, Uptown Market Splash Pad open, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Note: Splash Pad temporarily closing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 through 7, in partnership with GCT for outdoor performance.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood. Upstairs, see Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
5 p.m. Friday, Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk, presented by Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association. Tickets: eventbrite.com. Event begins at Abbeville Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center and includes a sampling of wines, poured at local merchant locations on the square, plus a commemorative glass.
Friday, Newberry Opera House: Corsets and Cravats Fashion Show. 803-276-6264.
6 to 9 p.m., Saturday: Summer Jazz Dining Experience with an Afro-Caribbean four-course meal by Chef Trudy with Indigenous Underground at 117 Trinity St. in Abbeville. Music by Leisha Joy. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, Abbeville Opera House: Southern Accents: Tom Petty Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Aug. 5 through 31, art by William H. Evert on display at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, presented by Greenwood Artist Guild. Artist reception is Aug. 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
8 p.m., Aug. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Shaun Jones comedy. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 7, Abbeville Opera House: Caroline Keller Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
4 p.m., Aug. 15, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents: Piper Jones Band, a trio with music based on Highland bagpipes, plus percussion. Free admission.
7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, at Arts Center of Greenwood, “How Sweet It Is...A Night in New York”, an art gala and fundraiser, sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Showcasing upcoming exhibit by expert Lego builder, Jonathan Lopes. Enjoy music by Keith Jameson and special guests and dance by Emerald City Dance Explosion. Admission: $35 for Arts Center members, $40 for non-members. Call 864-388-7800 or email: artscentergreenwood@gmail.com.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.