Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
Friday through Sunday, Proud Mary Theatre Co. of Spartanburg livestreaming virtual theatrical reading of “Stuck” by playwright Paris Crayton III, under the direction of Clark E. Nesbitt. Registration is free, but required on Eventbrite, to view streaming.
8 p.m., Friday, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Saturday, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas, Abbeville Opera House. With Austin Irby and Jacob Eder. VIP ticket holders experience available. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. Note: this is a change from the previously announced date for this show. See the City of Abbeville’s Facebook Page for more information.
Postponed, new date to be announced. 8 p.m., Feb. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mother’s Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets: $89. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., Feb. 4, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 6, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Feb. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Interstellar Echoes, Pink Floyd Tribute Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House
8 p.m., Feb. 9, Newberry Opera House: Gaelic Storm, the steerage band from the movie, “Titanic”. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 12, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Whitney, Diana, Aretha and more. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 13, Newberry Opera House: Peabo Bryson: The Voice of Love, an S.C. native and Grammy winner. Tickets: $180. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Feb. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Ropin’ the Wind, Garth Brooks tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., Feb. 14, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz: Cupid Swings. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 19, Newberry Opera House: Sawyer Brown, country music. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 20. at Abbeville Civic Center, tissue paper painting workshop, sponsored by Abbeville Artist Guild, taught by Alice Lewis. Space is limited. Register by Feb. 8 at: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com or call 864-366-5881. Cost is $35 for non-guild members and includes materials. For guild members who have paid 2021 dues, there is no charge. Bring a lunch. Project funded in part by South Carolina Arts Commission.