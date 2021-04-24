Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army...Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
Through May 1, Lady Pluuto paintings at Artists Collective Spartanburg. Show is free and open to public. Visit artistcollectivespartanburg.org.
5 to 10 p.m. today, Hodges outdoor spring festival. Enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, crafts, live music and Jack Roper of WSPA. More info: contact the Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today, Ceramic/pottery workshop at Abbeville Civic Center with Ashton and Nick Rice of In the Potter’s Hands, of Greenwood. Supplies provided. Bring your lunch. Pricing varies for hand-building with clay or using the potter’s wheel or both. To register, email Abbeville Artists Guild: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com or call Jane Agan, 864-366-5881.
3 p.m. and 8 p.m., today, Newberry Opera House: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: $50. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Sunday, Newberry Opera House: Dailey and Vincent: Tribute to Statler Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Monday, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Chamber Orchestra. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Thursday, Newberry Opera House: Parmalee. Tickets: $85. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood, a return of the free, outdoor live concert series, with Zac Brown tribute band, 20 Ride. Food and beverages from The Mill House and Good Times Brewing. Visit uptowngreenwood.com.
Friday, Newberry Opera House: Newberry Ballet Guild “Pantheon.” Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Saturday, Newberry Opera House: Paul Thorn, gospel-infused Southern rock. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., May 2, Newberry Opera House: Da Vinci and Michaelangelo: The Titans Experience. Learn about two of the greatest Italian Renaissance figures in a multimedia experience. Tickets: $25 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 4 through 29, Artists Collective | Spartanburg, Spartanburg artist Baillie’s multimedia exhibit focusing on mental illness, “In the Midst of a Trauma”. Call: 864-804-6501.
May 7, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guys. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 8, at Arts Center of Greenwood, “Earth into Art”. More than 15 local potters and artisans with hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery for sale. The Greenwood clay community is also inviting you to participate in the “Helping Hands in the Community” clay tile project from noon to 3 p.m., to be installed later at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.