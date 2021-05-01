Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army...Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
3 p.m. Sunday, Newberry Opera House: Da Vinci and Michaelangelo: The Titans Experience. Learn about two of the greatest Italian Renaissance figures in a multimedia experience. Tickets: $25 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through May 29, Artists Collective | Spartanburg, Spartanburg artist Baillie’s multimedia exhibit focusing on mental illness, “In the Midst of a Trauma.” Call: 864-804-6501.
Friday, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guys. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, at Arts Center of Greenwood, “Earth into Art.” More than 15 local potters and artisans with hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery for sale. The Greenwood clay community is also inviting you to participate in the “Helping Hands in the Community” clay tile project from noon to 3 p.m., to be installed later at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
10 a.m. Saturday, at Arts Center of Greenwood, opening of exhibit titled, “The Woman” featuring artist Marianne Lenti’s iPad art.
4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Joe the Turk monologue and Greenwood Corps band concert, at Greenwood Community Theatre. Tickets $10 at the door.
9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, car show with Emerald City Antique Auto Club, in the Shoppes at Hampton Place plaza in Greenwood.
3 p.m., May 9, under canopy of Newberry Opera House: music by Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber. Cost: Free. Info at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating.
May 13, Newberry Opera House: Newberry College Jazz Big Band. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m. May 15, Abbeville Opera House: Jake Bartley and Friends: Upstate Country Showcase, with Trevor Hewitt and more. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 15, Newberry Opera House: Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to 3 Dog Night. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 to 5 p.m. May 16 in the Peacock Room of Abbeville’s Belmont Inn, 2021 author conference. Topics include self-publishing with speaker and author Marjorie LaNelle. $40 registration fee (cash or check only). Reservation required. Space limited. Text 864-321-2695.
May 16, Newberry Opera House: A Country Music Tribute. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 19, Newberry Opera House: The Wailers, reggae music and renditions of the late Bob Marley’s greatest hits. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., May 21, Newberry Opera House: Ricky Skaggs and$ Kentucky Thunder. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.