Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
Now, through Sept. 6, Uptown Market Splash Pad open, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Note: Splash Pad temporarily closing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 through 7, in partnership with GCT for outdoor performance.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood. Upstairs, see Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Through Aug. 31, art by William H. Evert on display at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, presented by Greenwood Artist Guild.
7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, at Arts Center of Greenwood, “How Sweet It Is...A Night in New York,” an art gala and fundraiser, sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Showcasing upcoming exhibit by expert Lego builder, Jonathan Lopes. Enjoy music by Keith Jameson and special guests and dance by Emerald City Dance Explosion. Admission: $35 for Arts Center members, $40 for non-members. Call 864-388-7800 or email: artscentergreenwood@gmail.com.
Next Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m., 7th Annual Music for Ministry Christian concert and fundraiser for Greater Greenwood United Ministry clinics, programs and services. At New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road West. Tickets available: eventbrite.com/e/music-for-ministry-tickets.
Next Saturday, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., Princess Tea Party. Seatings at The Museum of Greenwood. Dress as your favorite princess for this party, complete with refreshments, a Cinderella carriage from The Museum’s collection and some very special guests. For tickets call 864-229-7093 or purchase online: greenwood-museum.square.site.
Sept. 10 and 11, Comedy Show at The Duchess Family Restaurant, 108 N. Main in Abbeville. Two shows each night: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Must be 18 to enter. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entertainment by: J Lew, Christopher Showbiz and DJ Swole, collectively known as They; Joey Adams, Kevin Rollinson, also known as Uncle Pooty and Lady T. Call show producer Rollinson at 864-337-6426.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, on view from Aug. 25 through Oct. 22 at Arts Center of Greenwood, the art of Lego construction by Jonathan Lopes and his exhibit, “New York City: Brick by Brick”.
Sept. 2, Steve Earl and the Dukes, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 3, Daily and Vincent, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 5, Gene Watson, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 9, Commemoration 20th anniversary of 9/11, Newberry Opera House, info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 10, Boney James, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 18, The Diamonads, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 19, John Wagner and Friends, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
8 p.m. Sept. 24, Abbeville Opera House: The Malpass Brothers. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 25, Rick Alviti: Elvis Tribute, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 25-Oct. 31, in Uptown Greenwood, Scarecrow Contest. Businesses and organizations are invited to register and participate in this family-friendly scarecrow design contest. Contest registration is open from Aug. 25 through Sept. 17. Call 864-953-2475 for details.
Sept. 26, Newberry Opera House: Raleigh Ringers. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sept. 26-30, Concert truck, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 28, Blues Traveler, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 30, Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 1, Concert truck, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Fall Jubilee. Free admission. In the West Carolina Pavilion at the Blue Hole Recreation Area on Lake Russell.
8 p.m. Oct. 2, Abbeville Opera House: The Swingin’ Medallions. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Oct. 8, A Brother’s Revival, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 9, Dan Tyminski, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Abbeville Opera House: Lucy and Ricky Ricardo Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 9, Carolina Bluegrass and Harvest Festival in Ninety Six, with Seldom Scene, Trey Ward and more. Details TBA.
Oct. 10, Music of Billie Holiday, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 14, Mother’s Finest, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 16, 6 to 10 p.m. at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Wag and Jam music fundraiser for Humane Society of Greenwood. Enjoy tunes, plus concessions and craft beer, from Good Times Brewing.
Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. 2021 iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival, hosted by the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Interactive learning fun for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, emphasizing science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Visit: imaginesteamsc.org/lakelands and follow the festival happenings on Facebook.
Oct. 17, Newberry Opera House: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Oct. 19, The Brazillian All Stars, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 22, Jake Hoot, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 23, the South Carolina Bigfoot Festival in Westminster. Things are going to get hairy for this second-time festival celebrating “the Big Guy”. Enjoy food, music, speakers, merchandise and more. Interested vendors, sponsors and attendees, find out more at: scbigfootfestival.com or email: scbigfootfestival@outlook.com.
Oct. 24, The Lincoln Trio, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 26, Cross That River with Allan Harris, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 26 through Nov. 6, Burton Center Annual Art Show, at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Call 864-388-7800.
Oct. 28, Boo Bash in Uptown Greenwood. Details TBA. Cornerstone and Uptown Greenwood partner to encourage kids to say “boo to drugs” in this annual event. Trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in a costume contest.
Oct. 29, Ace Frehley, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 30, A Silent Film Halloween, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 2, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 4, Robert Earl Keen, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 5, Etta Mae and To Chicks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 6, Sheena Easton and Tiffany for 80s Night Out, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Clay Page with Parker Ford. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 6, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Nov. 7, Oyster Roast fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 11, Newberry Opera House: Harlem 100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 11 through Jan. 7, “A Local Look” on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, followed by “A Local Listen” 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Iron Horse Bluegrass Winter Spectacular. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 14, Miss Newberry Scholarship Competition, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 17, Chris Thile, Newberry Opera House. Info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 18, Keb’ Mo’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 19, Spanish Brass, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 19 and 20, Uptown Greenwood Holiday Open House, Uptown Greenwood merchants kick off their holiday shopping season. Details TBA at: uptowngreenwood.com.
Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 30, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 2, Branson on the Road: Christmas style. Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 4, Appalachian Road Show Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 4, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Dec. 5, Hope Illuminates: Service of Remembrance, Newberry Opera House. Info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 10, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 11, Tuba Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 11, Christmas Tour of Homes, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 12, The Nutcracker Ballet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 16, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 17, ColaJazz: Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 18, Dick Goodwin and Big Band Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 19, Geneva Lewis, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
2022
Jan. 7 and 8, Newberry Ballet Guild: The Jungle Book, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 22, Balsam Range, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 23, Tab Benoit, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 27, Aquila Theatre: The Great Gatsby, Newberry Opera House: tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 28, Hotel California: Eagles Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, American Spiritual Ensemble, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m. Jan. 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 1, Rigoletto (opera), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 3, The Lettermen, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 4, Gaelic Storm, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 5, Glenn Millier Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 10, Shawn Colvin, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 3, Newberry College Honors Recital, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Lee Greenwood, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 8, Pilobolus, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 11, Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly: Hologram Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 12, Guild Wedding Expo, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 13, Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica Quintet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, Songs We Love: Lincoln Center Jazz, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 17, Celtic Angels Ireland, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 19, Lorrie Morgan, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Siberian Virtuosi, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 25, Del McCoury Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Thompson Square, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
March 31, Paul Thorn, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., date TBA, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
April 1, Rocketman: Tokyo Joe, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 2, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 3, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 5, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, Cowboy Troy, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.