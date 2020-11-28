6-9:30 p.m. Through Dec. 31, Drive-through only Christmas lights on for viewing: at the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood. Visit: www.conniemaxwell.com.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Small Business Saturday, downtown Abbeville. Uptown Greenwood merchants have sales and specials happening, too.
7 p.m. Dec. 2, Newberry Opera House: A Very Electric Christmas, presented by Lightwire Theatre. Tickets: $50 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Larry, Steve and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers. Tickets: $125. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Wreath Auction in Abbeville. Hosted by Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit local charity. Call 864-366-4600.
6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4, Mistletoe and Music on Main in Greenwood, hosted by Greenwood Performing Arts. It’s a progressive music walk with music by Steven Galloway, Keith Jameson, The Smith Boys and Granger Smith and Nic Massey, that includes complimentary mimosas in the Arts Center courtyard. Tickets $40, available at Flynn’s on Maxwell, Howard’s on Main and First Citizens Bank.
8 p.m., Dec. 4, Newberry Opera House: Invoke: A Multi-String Quartet. Tickets: 55. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 4, 5 and 6, at First Baptist Church of Greenwood, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees. This year’s theme: A Nutty Christmas. Admission $5 for adults and $1 per child age 12 and younger. Masks, social distancing required. Limited number of people permitted to view trees and wreaths up for bid at a time. See them Friday from 1 and 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 4 and 5, Handmade for the Holidays at the Livery Stable in Abbeville. A local craft and art fair. Call 864-366-4600.
9 a.m. Dec. 5, morning session Santa photos at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. $10 per family. Masks required indoors and encouraged outdoors.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 5, Christmas Market arts and crafts at Uptown Market in Greenwood.
1 p.m. Dec. 5, Cookie Walk in Abbeville. Starts at Livery Stable. Tickets $10 at The Abbeville Chamber, 864-366-4600.
3 p.m. Dec. 5, afternoon session Santa photos at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. $10 per family. Masks required indoors and encouraged outdoors.
8 a.m. Dec. 5, Breakfast with Santa at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville, followed by storytime. Tickets available at the Abbeville Chamber. $10 for adults. $5 for children younger than 10. Call 864-366-4600.
9:30 a.m. check-in/10 a.m. walk Dec. 5, on the campus of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, the annual Santa Stroll for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Santa hats provided. Prize for best costume. Start times may be staggered. Call 864-227-9393.
3 p.m., Dec. 5, Newberry Opera House: Christmas with the Celts. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
6 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Fountain Parking Lot, Uptown Greenwood Tree-Lighting. Caroling and hot chocolate. Masks required.
Dec. 10, drop off deadline for Holiday Gift Bag items for Meals on Wheels recipients through Piedmont Agency on Aging. See the list of requested items on the Piedmont Agency on Aging Facebook page. Items may be dropped off at any PAA office, including 808 South Emerald Road in Greenwood, 512 Professional Park in Clinton, Butler Ave. in Saluda, The Depot in Ninety Six or Center Street in Abbeville. Call 864-223-0164.
6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 in Abbeville, Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk. Tickets $20, limited and expected to sell out. Purchase at eventbrite.com.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 12, Christmas Market arts and crafts at Uptown Market in Greenwood.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 12, Uptown Greenwood Cookie Crawl. Pick up treat boxes and Cookie Crawl maps: Arts Center | 120 Main St. Visit Cookie Stops in Uptown Greenwood and fill treat boxes. Treat boxes for children only.