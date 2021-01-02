Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
8 p.m. Jan. 14, Newberry Opera House: Keb’ Mo’. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Jan. 15, Newberry Opera House: John Denver Musical Tribute. Tickets: $45. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m. Jan. 16, Newberry Opera House: Gene Watson. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas, Abbeville Opera House. With Austin Irby and Jacob Eder. VIP ticket holders experience available. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House
3 p.m. Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Jan. 22, Newberry Opera House: Delbert McClinton. Tickets: $130. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Jan. 31, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz — Celebrating SC Jazz Culture. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Feb. 1, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell, vocalist. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.