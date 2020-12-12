Greenwood Community Theatre youth actress Nora Jones admits she dances a lot. And in the latest reprisal of her role as Snoopy, Jones said she’s dancing even more.
Jones and two of her Cambridge Academy senior classmates are part of this weekend’s GCT walking productions of “A Charlie Brown ‘UPTOWN’ Christmas.”
These are outdoor, socially distanced performances of the 2013 stage play, adapted from the world of American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts gang. The play is based on the iconic animated television special first shown in 1965.
Walking productions start and end at the Uptown Market’s splash pad, with five scene transitions total. More than one cast is helping to make the magic happen.
“I’ve missed theater terribly,” said Jones, of Greenwood. “Before every rehearsal, every cast and crew member has their temperatures taken and masks are on during the entire rehearsal process.”
Additionally, audience size is strictly limited and requires reserved tickets and the wearing of face coverings.
“Snoopy is one of my all-time favorite roles,” Jones said. “In this walking show, more transitions have to be made. I find myself dancing from scene to scene...Since this is an unconventional form of theater, you have to be ready for anything. It has taught me to think on my toes.”
Emily Perpetua of Abbeville is reprising her role of Lucy.
“Everything is different this go round,” Perpetua said. “Last time we did this play, we were inside the theater, holding hands and all backstage together. Now, we’re making adjustments to comply with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, to make sure everyone is safe.”
Outgoing and dramatic is how Perpetua sums up Lucy.
“She’s very opinionated and always has something to say,” Perpetua said. “I try to be confident and loud, especially since we are performing outside.”
Perpetua said the saying that the show must go on has never been more true.
“You’ve got to adapt and work with what you’ve got,” Perpetua said.
After not being able to perform in a show for months, actor Noah Bunting is reprising his role as Charlie Brown.
“Charlie Brown is such a famous character in pop culture,” Bunting said. “I have pressure to do him justice, so I have tried to stay as close to him as I could while making him my own.”
There are also challenges of making scenes come together when socially distanced outdoors and being prepared for if a train comes through the Maxwell Avenue crossing while performances are happening along nearby Oregon Avenue, Bunting said.
Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT artistic director and youth outreach coordinator is director for this show.
“Early in the morning of the first performances is one of few times the cast will have been able to rehearse on Oregon,” Hewitt said. “Actors are really going to have to be on their toes, to react to whatever happens. A lot of actors who were in it three years ago when we did it on stage are in it again and there are new people.”
These roving performances just might be something GCT continues occasionally, Hewitt said.
“Post COVID-19, we will have it all mapped out,” Hewitt said. “Get the Christmas feels and have a couple of laughs.”
Hewitt said plans are for recorded versions of the play to be distributed to schools, with lesson plans as part of community outreach.