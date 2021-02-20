The Salvation Army...Did You Know?

What: "The Salvation Army...Did You Know?" an exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Greenwood Corps.

Where: The Museum, 106 Main St. in Greenwood. (864) 229-7093.

On view: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Free admission. Donations accepted. Masks required.

See vintage photographs, uniforms, instruments and memorabilia from The Salvation Army Southern Historical Center in Atlanta, Georgia, with additional photographs and ministry descriptions from The Salvation Army USA and The Salvation Army International Archives.

*Call the The Salvation Army's Pressley Street office in Greenwood at 864-229-3407, Mondays at 8 a.m., to schedule an appointment regarding financial assistance.

*Food services are offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

*Clothing, furniture and household good vouchers are available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

*Toy program sign-ups begin in October.

*Volunteers needed year-round to pack bags of food and also to sort clothes at The Salvation Army Family Store.

*Volunteers needed Nov./Dec. to ring bells during the red kettle fundraising campaign and to sponsor online kettles.

Visit: salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenwood