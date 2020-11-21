Textiles focus of two exhibits

What: "Greenwood Mills Inc.

The mills. The people. The communities."

Sponsored by Greenwood Mills Inc.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On view through Jan. 2.

Where: The Museum, 106 Main St. North, Greenwood.

Free admission. Donations accepted. Masks required.

What: "A Common Thread: Textiles Past and Present".

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On view through Jan. 9.

Where: Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.

Free admission.

Also check out at the Arts Center:

Earth Into Art, works by Greenwood Area Studio Potters, a preview of a pottery sale planned for May 2021.

The Artist Touch Collection, limited edition face masks with artwork by local artists Alice Lewis, Lydia Baca and Jeffery Callaham. Face masks available for purchase. Project in partnership between Greenwood Mills Inc. and Arts Center of Greenwood.