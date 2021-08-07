Get your twirliest gowns ready.
The Museum of Greenwood, 106 Main St., is hosting princess tea parties one day only, Aug. 28.
Two seatings are available: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets available for princesses, plus one adult per princess. Purchase tickets by calling 864-229-7093 or going online: greenwood-museum.square.site.
Costumes are optional but princess-themed attire is welcome. Have a commemorative photo taken inside The Museum collection’s very own Cinderella carriage, with assistance provided by a fairy godmother.
A handsome footman will be on site to try the glass slipper on each princess in attendance.
At this tea party, create jewelry and meet some of your favorite Disney royalty, courtesy of the Greenwood High School theater department.
You can also buy a chance to win a tiara.
Since 2017, The Museum has periodically hosted these princess-themed tea parties as fundraisers for the nonprofit.
The carriage has been part of The Museum’s collection for years.
It was built in 1953, for use in a themed flower show by the Greenwood Federation of Garden Clubs in October of that year. The carriage was built under the direction of a Susie Mathews Abney, by Abney Mills employees, including carpenters and mechanics, in the shop of Grendel Mill, according to past Index-Journal coverage.
It was previously restored in the late 1980s by the Leadership Greenwood Class of 1988-89, in cooperation with The Museum and was an entry in the 1988 Greenwood Christmas Parade. In more recent years, carriage restoration has been completed by Marion Smith, Museum exhibits coordinator.