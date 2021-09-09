Editor’s note — This will be the last column by Laura Beth Brooks for the foreseeable future as Brooks is taking a column hiatus to focus on her long-held desire and dream to write a book. While we and readers will miss her monthly contributions, we are excited for her and have no doubt a forthcoming book will be an equally compelling read.
I grew up watching a television show called “Tour of Duty.” The show aired from 1987 to 1990 on CBS and was a military drama set during the Vietnam War, following an American infantry platoon battling in the jungle against the Viet Cong. The theme song for the show was “Paint it Black,” which is probably the reason I love The Rolling Stones; classic rock seeped into my soul at an early age.
Before any schoolyard romances or actual dates, my first crush was on Staff Sgt. Zeke Anderson, played by actor Terence Knox. Sgt. Anderson often wore a bandana around his head, was a fierce warrior and a better friend, and as a child I thought he was the coolest guy on the planet.
Because of this television show, several Vietnamese phrases made their way into my vocabulary, which may have seemed strange coming out of the mouth of a young girl in small town, South Carolina. “Di di mau!” the South Vietnamese forces would cry out alongside the American troops as they evaded the Viet Cong. And so would I cry out this phrase to my brother, when we played “Tour of Duty” in the woods and creeks that served as our childhood playgrounds.
I don’t think anything in the world can replace the friends of your childhood, the friends that knew you when your eyes burned with innocence and curiosity. My best friend from childhood will always be my brother, whose eyes were filled with a special kind of wonder and who I’d still follow into battle if he asked me to come — playground or no playground. As we approach the mark of 20 years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and as I’ve watched recent events unfold in Afghanistan, my heart aches for the innocence that I knew when I was army-crawling through a neighbor’s backyard with my brother, some decades ago. We played war and yet we could not possibly understand the concept of war.
Many journalists have compared recent events in Afghanistan to the fall of Saigon in 1975. I won’t tell you how to judge history, but I will say my heart goes out to the veterans of the Global War on Terror who collectively spent the last 20 years answering the call to serve the greatest country on the face of the earth. They gave their youth, their family time, their futures, their comfort, their peace. They gave their lives.
Today — somewhere, I’m sure — children are playing war in the woods and backyards and creeks of their neighborhoods. They’re probably imagining the deserts of Afghanistan or Iraq instead of the jungles of Vietnam. They can’t possibly understand war, but that’s OK. The innocence of childhood is so terribly fleeting, and yet on the rarest occasions I see it flash across my brother’s eyes, just like I hope he sees it flash across mine every now and then.
Not a day goes by that I’m not thankful for those old episodes of “Tour of Duty” and the camouflage painted on my little face as I climbed magnolia trees in my neighborhood, pretending to wait for a helicopter to pick me up from the Mekong Delta. Those childhood games led me to my teenage appreciation for the wartime music of the 1960s and 1970s, and that led me to start paying attention to foreign policy, and that led me to be who I am today: an American deeply grateful for our men and women in uniform, and deeply convinced that we owe them our unending thanks. Never say children watching television is all bad.
Some 20 years after the beginning of my generation’s war, I remember the men and women who on Aug. 26 paid the ultimate price for freedom. I call these to mind, and so many more:
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover
Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee
Cpl. Hunter Lopez
Cpl. Daegan W. Page
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui
Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss
I will not forget you.