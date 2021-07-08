Because it’s now July, one of the hottest months in sweet Carolina, we’re now officially in the “dog days of summer.”
According to the internet, the ancient Romans believed that in July the position of the sun, in alignment with one of the most visible stars, Sirius (called the “dog star”), accounted for extra heat in the sky causing these long, steamy, blazing hot days we know as the middle of summer.
In my experience, the internet is only correct about 50% of the time — at best — and so I’ve recently come to draw my own conclusions about these long, sultry days of summer and what they have to do with dogs. And while I’ve been drawing these conclusions, I’ve observed a lot about the behaviors of dogs — real dogs, not stars — in summertime.
In my family, once you get my parents and my siblings together, we have a 12-year-old English Golden Retriever, a 6-year-old Cockapoo, a 2-year-old German Shepherd and a 1-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever. The four dogs, though all bona fide canines, couldn’t be more different from one another when it comes to their interpretations of how to enjoy a day at the lake.
In fact, as part of my (very scientific, very exact) research, I’ve discovered that my family’s four dogs represent the four main types of people you might find on Lake Greenwood this summer. Below, behold my findings:
The Dock Sitter: My dog Atticus, the Cockapoo, is our resident Dock Sitter. You know the type. Dock Sitters, well, sit on the dock. They spend time lying in the sun and entertaining themselves in the shade — perhaps reading or listening to music, walking to and from the house to refresh their drinks, and occasionally putting their legs in the water to cool off. I myself am a proud Dock Sitter, and I speak from experience when I say that no lake activity is so appealing to Dock Sitters as sitting by the lake and doing absolutely nothing but sipping and reading and sunning. Yes-sir-ee, my dog Atticus and I get along just fine, occasionally cooling off ourselves in the water and then returning to our chairs to keep on sitting, like we do best.
The Boat Goer: Boat Goers, arguably the opposites of the Dock Sitters, love to get out and about. My sister’s dog, the chocolate Lab, is a Boat Goer personality. Nothing makes that dog happier than to be out and about, feeling the warm breeze on her face, smiling at strangers, taking in all of the sights and sounds. On Lake Greenwood, you’ll easily find Boat Goers at Break on the Lake, or cruising by the sand bar, or pulling up to the dock of some friends they haven’t seen since last weekend when they were out boat-going like Boat Goers do. The moral of the story: if you want to have fun at a party, invite a 1-year-old chocolate Lab or a Boat Goer.
The Water Athlete: The German Shepherd in our family represents the Water Athletes, who don’t care what they’re doing at the lake as long as it is in, on top of, or under the water. This particular German Shepherd runs down the steps of the dock and into the water, swims around, and returns to shore, only to repeat this ritual about a thousand times before finally tiring. I’d say this is an accurate representation of the Water Athletes I’ve spotted on Lake Greenwood. Most children start out as Water Athletes, enamored with swimming, paddle-boating, jumping off the dock and playing water games. And of course, many of those children grow up to be water skiers or wake boarders, much to the perplexing of the Dock Sitters and Porch Dwellers, which I’ll get to next.
The Porch Dweller: My parents’ golden retriever, Coby, represents the Porch Dweller. Coby is uninterested in partaking in all of the following: dock sitting, boat going and water athletics. He’s most content in comfortable surroundings with his treat box nearby. Porch Dwellers, as you may be able to guess, are terribly glad to look at the water and live by the water and invite others to enjoy the water, but alas! They have no real interest in actually going near the water or in the water themselves. In fact, for some Porch Dwellers, the idea of putting one single toe in the lake water absolutely repulses them. It’s only fair to note here that many of y’all “from up North” are Porch Dwellers, and we love you just the same. After all, somebody has to tend to the house and make sure the fridge stays stocked for the Dock Sitters, Boat Goers and Water Athletes.
Until Labor Day I’ll continue my extremely important, extremely quantifiable research and keep you posted on any other outstanding discoveries, but in the meantime I hope you get out there and enjoy these dog days of summer, whichever kind of dog you may turn out to be.