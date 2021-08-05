Last weekend I traveled to the Lowcountry for a little rest and relaxation. I was glad for a short break from the Upstate and relished every moment of the weekend, taking in deep breaths of salt air, sitting beside the ocean and contemplating the stoic marshes enduring its changing tides.
On the way home on Sunday evening, I did what any self-respecting Greenwoodian would do: I exited the interstate at mile marker 76 onto S.C. Highway 219 to head home “the Newberry way.”
I smiled to myself on Sunday when I took that exit, because it occurred to me that I’ve made that exact road trip what feels like hundreds of times before; I have vivid memories of the very same journey as a child returning from vacation with my family, as a college student returning home for a holiday, as a grown person returning from a work trip or a girls weekend.
In my family, we practically recite a script related to South Carolina interstate travel. We ask important questions like “Did you go through Newberry or Clinton?” and “Did you stop in Orangeburg on the way?” and “Was Columbia a parking lot during rush hour?”
This weekend when I passed through Newberry on my way back to Greenwood, I got a lump in my throat as I drove by a particular restaurant on Main Street. I remembered another August weekend — ages ago — and I remembered being 17 years old and eating a strange lunch with just the two of my parents. It was strange because, in those days, it was unusual that just the three of us were together without my brother or sister also in tow. I still remember what I ordered for lunch that day, my Dad’s jokes — all cracked to ease my anxieties — and the tears in the corners of my Mom’s eyes.
That was the weekend my parents dropped me off at college 180 miles away from home. I don’t remember everything about college move-in day, but I do remember everything about that lunch on the way, near the interstate’s apparent entrance to my entire future, my entire adulthood.
I heard someone recently pronounce the word “remember” differently, as if it was hyphenated: re-member. It made me think about how much remembering a thing truly makes the thing whole; it puts it back together and, for me, it usually comes back together in a way that makes a lot more sense than it did the first time.
As I drive home through Newberry in the present day I can re-member so many things from a long-ago August: how deeply my parents loved me, how hard it must have been for them to let me go, how excited I was to start the next chapter of life.
But most of all? I remember how richly God blessed me with so many twisting, turning journeys, and so many roads that have always led straight back home.