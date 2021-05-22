Splish, splash!
The community splash pad at the open-air Uptown Market in Greenwood opens 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday at 220 Maxwell Ave.
The splash pad will be operational through Sept. 6. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Children can not be left unattended.
City of Greenwood events and market coordinator J. Gibson Hill said splash pad procedures for the season are still being worked out, in terms of occupancy numbers, parental/guardian supervision of children and other guidelines, considering the novel coronavirus.
For the latest updates, check: uptowngreenwood.com/uptown-market/splash-pad.
“Getting the splash pad open will also bring out more people to support the Uptown Market,” Hill said. “The splash pad is widely popular. We want to make sure we are following all recommended CDC guidelines. ...We’re doing the prep to ensure a safe, clean and healthy environment for the community to enjoy together.”
Summer Uptown Market hours for fresh produce and other goods are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
With sprays of water and interactive features, this refreshing Uptown Market draw provides outdoor recreational fun for kids and families, and is a great way to beat the heat.
City of Greenwood Public Works crews have been making sure the water is properly collected, filtered, sanitized and recirculated before opening the splash pad for the season.
“It’s an involved process,” Hill said. “I, along with City of Greenwood Public Works director Erek Leary and Michael Smith, have gone through a required training class to operate it. You have to be a certified pool operator. There are intricate filtration and chemical systems behind the scenes.”