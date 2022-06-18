Sixteen young women to be presented

From left, front row, are Rachel Gwen Carter, Caroline Penn Joseph, Elisabeth Adair Still, Margaret Ann Hughes, Abigail Lynne Hemann, Olivia Grace Jones. Back row: Margaret Reid Masters, Mary Grace Compton, Elizabeth Sims Harmon, Olivia McQueen Rowland. Not pictured: Elizabeth Bryant Nix, Dorothy Anna Russell, Emma Grace Sargent, Anna Larson Brady, Madison Michaela Dietz, Katherine McKellar Todd.
Sixteen young women will be presented at the 68th Danse de Noel Assembly ball Dec. 27 at the James Medford Family Event Center on the campus of Piedmont Technical College. A president’s reception to honor this season’s debutantes was hosted May 1 at the home of Mrs. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt Jr., president of the assembly.
Danse de Noel Assembly 2022-23 officers and board of directors are Mrs. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt Jr., president; Mrs. Brian Keith Moore, vice president; Mrs. Lynne Bowie Elliott, secretary; Mrs. Jerry Luther Rentz, treasurer; Mrs. Sarah Cox Dickert, presentation chairman; Mrs. George Achilles Psomas, assistant presentation chairperson; Mrs. William Gerald Stevens, constitution chairperson; Mrs. Wilson Gressette Hunter and Mrs. William Brockman Watkins, constitution committee; Mrs. Bret James Warner and Mrs. John Holloway Stroud, members at large; Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis, historian; and Mrs. Furman Coleman Self, past president.