The Danse de Noel Assembly celebrated its annual ball at 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College.

Sixteen young women were introduced to members and guests during the traditional ceremony featuring the debutante figure and grand march. Each debutante wore a formal white gown and carried a nosegay of red roses accented with seasonal greenery.

