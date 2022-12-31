The Danse de Noel Assembly celebrated its annual ball at 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College.
Sixteen young women were introduced to members and guests during the traditional ceremony featuring the debutante figure and grand march. Each debutante wore a formal white gown and carried a nosegay of red roses accented with seasonal greenery.
Mr. William Gerald Stevens introduced this season’s debutantes with Miss Caroline Penn Joseph leading the debutante figure. Hazen Duane Bannister, Jr. accompanied the presentation ceremony in which the young women, their fathers, and their escorts participated. The Sensations provided the music for dancing following the presentation.
Greeting the members and guests was Mrs. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt, Jr., president of the Danse de Noel Assembly. Mrs. Sarah Cox Dickert, presentation chairman, and Mrs. Thomas Bryan Stoddard, assistant presentation chairman, directed the debutante figure.
Other officers included Mrs. Brian Keith Moore, vice president; Mrs. Lynne Bowie Elliott, secretary; Mrs. Jerry Luther Rentz, treasurer; Mrs. William Gerald Stevens, constitution committee chairman; Mrs. Wilson Gressette Hunter and Mrs. William Brockman Watkins, constitution committee; Mrs. John Holloway Stroud and Mrs. Bret James Warner, members at large; Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis, historian; and Mrs. Furman Coleman Self, past president.
Committee chairmen for the 2022 ball were Mr. Kevin James Coursey, food table decorations and refreshments; Mrs. John Holloway Stroud, publicity; Mrs. Keith Mills Polatty, guest seating; Mrs. Richard Bruce Maynard, photography; Mrs. Andrew Joseph Patrick Hartung, social secretary; Mrs. George Logan Kennedy III, gown registrar; Mrs. Brian Keith Moore, invitations; Mrs. Mark Stephen Sorrow, dressing room; Ms. Tonya Shirley Thomason, coat check; Mrs. Thomas Ray Taylor, Jr., ball clean-up, and Mrs. Jeffery Bernard Thomas, decorations. Assistant chairmen are Mr. Lynn Warren Hodge, Jr., ball clean-up, and Mrs. James Russell Cason, decorations.
Twelve debutantes presented are daughters of Assembly members. Included in the group of debutantes presented by Assembly members were Miss Caroline Penn Joseph and Miss Elizabeth Sims Harmon, both great-granddaughters of charter members of the Danse de Noel Assembly. Miss Elizabeth Bryant Nix and Miss Mary Grace Compton, as well as Miss Joseph and Miss Harmon, are granddaughters of sustaining members. Miss Anna Larson Brady was presented by her great aunt and uncle who are also sustaining members. There were four guest debutantes. The debutantes were:
Caroline Penn Joseph, daughter of Ms. Shannon Dean Joseph, of Greenwood, and Mr. James Martin Joseph, of Laurens, was presented by her mother. She is the great-granddaughter of charter members, the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wells Henderson, of Greenwood, and the granddaughter of sustaining member, Ms. Penn Henderson Dean, of Landrum. She is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. William James Dean, of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Mr. and Mrs. James Alvin Joseph, of Hodges. Miss Joseph, a junior at Piedmont Technical College, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Payton Wells Joseph, of Greenwood.
Elizabeth Bryant Nix, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wayne Nix, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of sustaining members Dr. and Mrs. John William McAlhany, of Greenwood and Edisto Island. She is also the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ronnie Latham, of Abbeville, and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Wayne Nix, of Anderson. Miss Nix, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her cousin, William Hampton Stevens, of Greenwood and Clemson University.
Mary Grace Compton, daughter of Ms. Alecia Tate Compton, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. John DeVore Compton III, of Columbia, is being presented by her father. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. John Lewis Tate, of Spartanburg, and sustaining members Dr. and Mrs. John DeVore Compton, Jr., of Greenwood. Miss Compton, a junior at the University of South Carolina, was introduced by her grandfather, Dr. John DeVore Compton, Jr., and escorted by Alexander Barr Levenson, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Margaret Reid Masters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Lewis Masters, Jr., of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Earl Satterfield, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. Terry Lewis Masters, of Greenwood. Miss Masters, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Dr. Taylor Killian Masters, of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Margaret Ann Hughes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Allen Hughes, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Dawson Jerome Stallworth, Jr. and the late Mr. Stallworth, of North Augusta, and Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Nance, of Greenville. Miss Hughes, a junior at Wofford College, was introduced by her father and escorted by her cousin, Patrick Shannon Lindsay, of Camden and Wofford College.
Emma Grace Sargent, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max LaForrest Sargent, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. James Boyd O’Neal and the late Mr. O’Neal, of Greenwood, and Mr. Eugene Leslie Sargent and the late Mrs. Sargent, of Greenwood. Miss Sargent, a junior at The College at Brockport, State University of New York, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Andrew James Sargent, of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Olivia Grace Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lynn Jones, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Kenneth Warren Owens and the late Mr. Owens, of Gaffney, and Ms. Ronna Elaine Jones, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and the late Mr. Roy Stuart Jones, of Rock Hill. Miss Jones, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Luke Martin Poole, of Greenwood and Anderson University.
Olivia McQueen Rowland, daughter of Ms. Angela Tharpe Rowland, of Greenwood, and Mr. Charles Brenton Rowland, of Greenwood, was presented by her mother. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Margaret Linn Johnson, of Greenwood, and Mr. Lee McGowan Tharpe, Jr., of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of Ms. Suzanne Thomason Rowland, of Greenwood, and the late Mr. V. P. Rowland, of Blountville, Tennessee. Miss Rowland, a junior at Lander University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, William Hays Rowland, of Greenwood.
Dorothy Anna Russell, daughter of Dr. John Andrew Haws Russell and Dr. Kimberly Esh Russell, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ira Robert Esh, of Belleville, Pennsylvania, and Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Russell, of Greenwood. Miss Russell, a junior at Grinnell College, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Stewart Peter Russell, of Greenwood and Clemson University.
Rachel Gwen Carter, daughter of Dr. Teresa Johnson Carter, of Greenwood, and Dr. Steven Palmer Carter, also of Greenwood, was presented by her mother. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. William Odell Martin and the late Mr. Martin, of Surfside Beach, and Mrs. Harry James Johnson and the late Mr. Johnson, of Chapin. She is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Richard Carter, of Murrells Inlet. Miss Carter, a junior at the University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Noah Palmer Carter, of Greenwood.
Elizabeth Sims Harmon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Sims Harmon, of Atlanta, Georgia, was presented by her grandmother and sustaining member, Mrs. Rebecca Hines Harmon. She is the great-granddaughter of charter member, the late Mrs. Eugene Harvey Hines. She also is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert William Trotter, of Athens, Tennessee, the late Mr. Robert Franklin Harmon, of Greenwood, and Mr. John Lawrence Sherrill, of Greenwood. Miss Harmon, a junior at the University of Alabama, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Hines Trotter Harmon, of Atlanta, Georgia.
Anna Larson Brady, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Tyler Brady, of Greenville, was presented by her great aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Allan Lynch Moore, of Greenwood, who are sustaining members of the Danse de Noel Assembly. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Barry Cockfield, of Abbeville, and Mrs. Donald Rayford Brady and the late Mr. Brady, of Greenville. Miss Brady, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by George Cameron Dixon, of Greenville and Clemson University.
Katherine McKellar Todd, daughter of Ms. Heather Charlene Harper, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Blakely Todd III, of Columbia, was presented as a guest debutante. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Harper, of Greenwood, and Ms. June Rodgers Todd, of Mount Pleasant, and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Blakely Todd, Jr., of Columbia. Miss Todd, a senior at the University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Walter Blakely Todd IV, of Greenville.
Elisabeth Adair Still, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Edwin Still, of Greenwood, was presented as a guest debutante. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wayne Fuller, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Still, of Greenwood. Miss Still, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Jackson Lowndes Still, of Greenwood and Lander University.
Madison Michaela Dietz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Stanley Dietz, of Los Angeles, California, was presented as a guest debutante. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Suzanne Thomason Rowland, of Greenwood, and the late Mr. V. P. Rowland, of Blountville, Tennessee. She is also the granddaughter of Ms. Anna Viscusi Finlay, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. Francis Stanley Dietz, of Calibishe, Dominica, West Indies. Miss Dietz, a junior at Duke University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Jacob Dillon Kelly, of Los Angeles, California and Carnegie Mellon University.
Abigail Lynne Hemann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Thomas Hemann, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was presented as a guest debutante. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arlie Robert Fandrich, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Mrs. John Elmer Hemann and the late Mr. Hemann, of Riceville, Iowa. Miss Hemann, a junior at Wofford College, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Zachary Thomas Hemann, of Evanston, Illinois.