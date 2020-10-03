An expensive dummy, dressed in secondhand clothes and stuffed with hay.
This is the beginning of a scarecrow.
It pays homage to an elderly widower from a charming animated film and to the creativity of staff and residents of The Bayberry assisted living facility in Greenwood.
The Bayberry’s take on the Carl Fredricksen character from “Up!” — the 2009 computer-animated comedy adventure film from Pixar Animation Studios — is just one example of the fall fun businesses and individuals are having with scarecrow contests in Uptown Greenwood and Ninety Six.
This is the second year for both contests.
“We are laughing and having a lot of fun with this,” said Loretta Smith, 85, a resident of The Bayberry, who is helping with the assisted living facility’s entry for the second time. “We have a good leader to help us,” Smith said.
Smith is part of a small committee of residents, ranging in age from 70s to 90s, helping staff put together the scarecrow.
Sarah Hasting, The Bayberry administrator, said a key to securing scarecrows to designated light poles in Uptown Greenwood is using plenty of plastic cable ties and pipe cleaners.
“Last year, we made two honest-to-goodness scarecrows, stuffing clothes with straw, ‘Bay’ a med-tech and ‘Berry’ a male resident,” Hasting said. “But, their transport from The Bayberry to Uptown was not good...We look back and just laugh. We definitely had to check on them a lot last year to see how they were faring with the weather. Pants also fell down — a lot — last year, so our entry is sitting in a rocking chair this year. And, he has a belt.”
Mary Gambrell of tanning salon The Tikki Hut in Ninety Six, said she is “tossing around some ideas” for the Ninety Six contest.
“It was something fun and something different,” Gambrell said, of the town’s 2019 contest. “Town-wide participation in something doesn’t happen that often. It was a good time and everybody put forth effort last year.”
Gambrell said her business has been operating 13 years and last year’s scarecrow contest in Ninety Six brought plenty of foot traffic to businesses.
“It brought out a lot of people,” Gambrell said. “It just took off. People were looking and laughing and really coming together. Trent Jones’ at the tire store last year was just awesome.”
Jones’ scarecrow last year depicted someone falling into a stack of tires.
Sheri Maffett, owner of pet service business Sheri’s Dog Zone in Ninety Six, took a top prize with her entry in the Ninety Six contest in 2019.
“Ours is already up for the 2020 contest,” Maffett said. “It was the second one to go up...I have a girl grooming a dog that’s standing in a bathtub.”
A horse trough is being used as the bathtub and round Christmas tree ornaments have been painted to look like bubbles in the tub.
“Last year, remnants from a hurricane passed through and knocked our entry for a loop,” Maffett said. “I’ve used wires and a stake in the ground and PVC pipe. Hopefully, everything will make it.”
Maffett said she’s been in business well more than a decade, but her business is outside of town, beyond Ninety Six National Historic Site.
“My objective for putting my scarecrow in the contest on Main Street is to let everyone know my business is here,” Maffett said. “I got a couple of new customers last year who saw my sign with my entry and called.”
From boats to Monopoly figures, Maffett said entries are varied and inventive.