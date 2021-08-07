Humanities organizations facing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 may apply for Growth Grants offered through South Carolina Humanities.
Grant awards up to $20,000 are available. Two deadlines to apply for Growth Grants are Aug. 16 and Sept. 15. Contact South Carolina Humanities assistant director T.J. Wallace: tjwallace@schumanities.org or call, 803-771-2477.
Funding for South Carolina Humanities Growth Grants is provided by National Endowment for the Humanities Federal and State Partnership Division, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, approved by the United States Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.